Jefferson County Commissioners informed Todd Thompson, a resident on 456 N, during their meeting on Oct. 12, that there is an open session currently set for Oct. 25 during their regularly scheduled Monday meeting, but is subject to change based on the commissioners and Attorney Paul Ziel’s schedule.
At the start of the meeting, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor excused himself as the prosecuting attorney so that he could speak as a concerned resident who lives on 465 N.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated Ziel, who is the legal counsel for the county on this matter, has gone through the issue with the commissioners and will present a formal report about his observations surrounding 465 N and where the county will go from that point.
The reason the commissioners went with Ziel back in July, was because Ziel has experience with matters similar to this.
Thompson asked if the letter to Josephine Smith, who was told my Jefferson County Planning and Zoning to close off the road or she could be fined or jailed, was tabled. Hancock stated that it was.
According to Hancock, the reason it has taken so long to get around to having an open session for the public to be informed is because Zeil has been in other court meetings and busy with other matters. The commissioners will have a short executive session with Zeil before presenting the information to the public, Hancock had said.
“Zeil has done extensive research on this matter and consulted legal research before he has come to this conclusion,” said Hancock.
Hancock also informed those in attendance that if anyone wants to write a letter regarding 465 N, they are able to.