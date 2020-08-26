Greg Barrett has become a household name over the last 49 years through his time at Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251.
Barrett, a 1971 graduate of Brigham Young University, has spent the entirety of his career in Jefferson County teaching subjects from science, English, math and current events to special education and industrial art.
“My favorite though is United States history,” Barrett said.
Growing up in Montana and then attending school in Utah, Barrett said something he didn’t expect when he started teaching was when kids would come into school and talk about how many cows they had milked.
Although the district and curriculum has changed, one thing has stayed constant for Barrett throughout the years.
“I enjoy teaching and I love working with young people,” he said. “The more you like the students, they can tell you really care. That’s the number one thing about being a teacher – you’ve got to care about the students and enjoy your job.”
Sherry Simmons, the Director of Secondary Education for Jefferson School Dist., previously worked as the principal at Rigby Middle School while Barrett taught. Simmons stated she remembers Barrett standing in the center of the hallway near his classroom every morning, talking to students and making sure they were safe.
“Over 49 years, he really has touched so many lives,” Simmons said. “I think it would be amazing to do the math on how many students he’s taught, because that would be quite a remarkable number.”
Simmons also said that Barrett made sure to provide a structured classroom where kids could have a place to thrive and succeed while knowing what was expected of them.
“We really appreciated his time and commitment to kids,” she said. “I was honestly surprised he left. I thought he would stay forever.”
Simmons remembers Barrett for always using his summer travels to bring more knowledge and stories of his adventures back to help his students learn, as well as his love of cars.
“I think he can remember every car he’s ever had and tell you about the engines,” she said with a laugh. “He likes to go fast.”
Barrett said the community of administrators, teachers and students have become like a second family to him and that will be something he misses from being in Rigby. Despite retiring from Jefferson Schools, he’s already started planning his next move as an educator.
“I’ve applied for a number of teaching positions in Salt Lake,” Barrett said. “I want to get back into teaching. I could go back this week. I want to help students to love America and appreciate this country we live in. And I want to help them appreciate the sacrifices that have been made for the freedoms and liberties they enjoy.”
As he leaves behind the students of Jefferson, his parting advice is for students to stay close to their parents as they go into the next chapters of their own lives.
“Council with your parents, do the things mom and dad ask you to do and if you work to get along with your parents, you’ll get along with your teachers,” he said.
Barrett stated he’ll be taking a lot of happy memories with him, including past students approaching him on the street that remember him as their teacher.
“That brings a lot of joy,” he said with a smile. “I enjoyed it. I loved my time in Jefferson.”