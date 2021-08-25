On April 22, Local Improvement District (LID) #10 was approved by the Rigby City Council. LID #10 was awarded to Avail Valley Construction, who was originally contracted to do Tall Ave., 3rd W, and 4th N.
Avail, who has offices located in Victory, ID, Rigby, ID, and Afton, WY and is owned by Garrett Foster, was awarded the contract for LID #10, and beat out Mountain Valley Construction, Edstrom Construction and HK Contractors for the work.
According to documents brought up during the council meeting in April, 4th N was having the sewer replaced, sewer and water services placed on the property line, replacing asphalt and roadways, as well as replacing sidewalks with new curbing and gutters. The total cost will be $924,666.
At the meeting on April 22, Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates stated the original assessment cost was $1,429,853. The approved cost compared to the estimated cost is a difference in savings of $193,009.71.
In an interview with Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson, he stated, when a neighborhood wants to put in street lighting, or wants to turn their dirt road into a paved road, the houses in that neighborhood have to pay their own way.
Richardson stated, for example, when a developer purchases property and paves roads for the homes built there, the cost of the road is added to the total cost of the home when it’s sold. The city does not pave roads, the developers do. So, when a road ‘dies,’ it’s the obligation of the people who are connected to that road to pay for it. However, the city can use it’s buying power to lower the cost down for the home owner, so they pay over 20 years a more affordable price.
“What we try to do is, if a road needs to have a new deck on it, we look into and see what services are underneath that and what is either in jeopardy or needs to be replaced,” said Richardson. “The city pays for water and sewer, so if a road is being constructed, we will go in and fix those things and then pay for the feet of asphalt where we replaced pipes.”
Richardson stated, when the city provides help with a certain amount of dollars, it’s not a buy down of responsibility, it’s that the city also did the sewer/water projects so that they minimize the effect of digging up a road twice on the people who live on the street.
According to Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, the project is supposed to be completed by Sept. 9, 2021.
Richardson stated it became pretty evident at the beginning that the crew doesn’t have the skill set for the project. However, with state laws, the city has to take the lowest bid. If the company has the insurance protections and all of the specs and everything is legit on paper, then the city must take it, that is how corruption is avoided.
“With that being said, we knew nothing about Avail,” said Richardson. “It was something that concerned us early on. So I reached out to talk to other cities to see what we needed to be ready for because we didn’t know. They didn’t say anything that was a red flag to us.”
According to Richardson, Avail got to work, but they are making extremely slow progress on putting pipe down. Richardson mentioned they are taking a week or more to do one day’s work.
According to Bradley, the project is currently at 58% completion, which was as of Aug. 19.
“I was told in a meeting a couple months ago that they were bringing down a crew from Yellowstone that would accelerate this, but it didn’t happen,” said Richardson. “The next week they told us the crew would come down, but it didn’t happen. Myself and the council thought, man, you just can’t keep doing this.”
Bradley stated, at this point, there is nothing he can do. If he starts hounding them, they will start to doing things in order to get the project done, but Bradley mentioned he doesn’t want a bad product when they are done.
Richardson stated they started to internally look into anticipatory breach. The contract states they will have it done by mid-October, so anticipatory breach allows the city to nullify the contract if they know it is impossible for a company to finish a project.
“With each passing week, they are getting closer and closer to impossible,” said Richardson. “It’s something the city has to consider.”
Richardson mentioned Avail had stated they would ask another company to come help them with the work, but they claimed no one would come down to help them.
Richardson stated Bradley had reached out to one of the construction company’s after a meeting a few months back, and they said Avail had never contacted them but they could be down by that Monday. However, Richardson stated that is why Tall Ave. is done because Avail subbed Edstrom to come out and finish it. Bradley affirmed this, and stated Tall Ave. was done in about two weeks.
“We’ve got this road all torn up, and I can’t imagine how frustrating it’s got to be for those neighbors,” Richardson said. “To have their road torn up the entire summer and to see days go by without anything being done.”
According to Bradley, Avail has hit the gas line five times since starting construction back in May.
Richardson reaffirmed one of the times the gas line was exposed, sitting out in the open and they still hit it. Richardson mentioned there was also a time where they put the sewer pipe in tilted, and so they had to tear it out; but those are one time seals, so they would have to order new and have it shipping in all over again.
Estimator Project Manager Shawn Clark, who works for Avail Valley Construction, stated they are currently working Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they have anywhere from six to eight guys on site.
“We have all the main lines put in, there’s just a few services left,” said Clark. “We are cutting subgrade and we will do a pit run, so we will start prepping next week to put asphalt in, which we will pave ourselves.”
Clark stated the total cost of the contract is $1,236,843, which includes Tall Ave. and 3rd W.
Clark stated they have a finish date of mid-September and a total completion date of mid-October.
Richardson restated finishing the project is getting closer and closer to impossible.
“Because it’s costing them more money, the likelihood of them pushing more into this has to be looked into to,” remarked Richardson. “Can they afford to sub it out? The construction time in Idaho is short, and we still have to put asphalt down, and the asphalt plants actually turn off when the weather gets too cold. So then we have to think if the road is going to be open for an entire winter. It’s coming to a head for sure.”
“Their anger is going to be aimed at the only people they are forced to pay taxes to, and that’s us,” Richardson said. “It’s not that we are sitting back and wondering what to do, but we are trying to determine what we should do.”