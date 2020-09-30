Jefferson County had its second death from COVID-19.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported Sept. 24 that a female in her 50s had passed away from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the health district to 23.
As of Sept. 28, Jefferson County has had a total of 571 cases and 77 active cases. The active rate per 10,000 was 25.8.
Clark County had no new cases Sept. 28 and had two active cases. The current active rate per 10,000 was 23.7. Clark County has had a total of 33 cases.
Counties in the Moderate Risk level, and therefore under a mask mandate, are Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton counties are in the minimal risk level as of Sept. 28.
The total number of cases in the district as of Sept. 28 was 4,698 with 657 active cases and a case rate of 28.9 per 10,000.
The majority of cases in the district have been in the 18-29 age group, followed by those in the 30-39 age group.