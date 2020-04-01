A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Idaho on Tuesday night, rattling residents across the region.
The shaking started just before 6 p.m. with the U.S. Geological Survey reporting the epicenter 78 miles northeast of Boise.
It is the largest quake recorded in Idaho since the Borah Peak earthquake on Oct. 28, 1983, that registered at 6.9. The epicenter of the Borah Peak quake was located about 10 miles from Mackay at Lehmann Butte, with the main force dissipating over a sparsely populated area northwest of the community. Two children in Challis were killed in the quake.
Tuesday’s quake was felt near Stanley.
Harvey Dale has owned a house seven miles south of Stanley across from the fish hatchery for 10 years and has been full-time resident since January 2018.
“There was lots of rumbling,” he said. “But we didn’t lose any glass or have any broken windows. We’ll have to wait a month or so to see if we have any cracks in the siding or the foundation.”
Dale’s nearest neighbor lives about a mile away but as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dale said he hadn’t heard of any injuries or any major structural damage to the community’s buildings.
Tuesday’s shaker was the second large earthquake in the region within the past two weeks. A 5.7 earthquake struck near Salt Lake City on March 18, resulting in minor damage and hundreds of aftershocks.
That earthquake was felt across the Wasatch Front area of north-central Utah and reportedly felt as far away as Wyoming.
Marcus Smith, an emergency room health unit coordinator at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, told the Associated Press that the hospital, about 65 miles south of the epicenter, shook but the quake didn’t interfere with the treatment of any patients. The hospital in Blaine County is on the front line of Idaho’s coronavirus outbreak, in a region with the highest per-capita rates of known COVID-19 cases in the nation outside of New York City and surrounding counties.
“It felt like a wave going through the ground, so I knew right away what it was. It just felt like waves going through the ground,” he said.
Brett Woolley, a restaurant owner in Stanley, told the Associated Press he heard earthquake coming before he felt it.
“I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind but then the roar was tremendous,” Woolley said about 10 minutes after the earthquake. “The whole house was rattling, and I started to panic. I’m sitting here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating.”