According to a press release put out by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, on July 1 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a possible drowning that had occurred at the south bridge of Twin Bridges located on the Archer Highway.
The sheriff's department released the victim's name on July 2 to be 70 year old Vincent C. Williams of Idaho Falls.
As stated in the press release, further investigation revealed that witnesses observed the victim filling a water container from the river and while doing so fell into the Snake River. A bystander was able to pull the unresponsive victim from the water and begin life saving measures. The victim did not survive and was not transported to the hospital. Central QRU, Tech rescue and Air Idaho assisted on the scene. Next of kin has been notified of the incident.