$80 million school bond fails in Jefferson County

Voters in Jefferson County turned up to their polling stations on March 8 to vote on the $80 million dollar school bond proposed by Jefferson Joint School District #251. Results of the election show the bond did not pass.
The school district proposed an $80 million bond to aid them with various projects. These projects included the construction of a new middle school, an indoor athletic recreation area and practice field, additional classrooms and gymnasiums at certain schools within the district and the remodeling of the current Rigby Middle School into a technical careers center, among a few other renovation projects.
“Our next steps will be to get together with the board and really determine what the next steps are,” said Jefferson’s Superintendent Chad Martin. “We didn’t have a back up plan, because we thought this was the best plan moving forward.”
According to Martin, he and the school board understand that there is a lot going on in the world, with rising gas prices and food and construction prices. He stated that with all of the uncertainty in the world and in the area, he believes that maybe now is a good time to step back, regroup decide if it is the right time for the district to push a bond like this one through.
“We could do it in May, August, November or even next year some time as well,” Martin said. “We want to determine what’s best for not only the district, but also the community.... We need to have the community’s support.”
Election results, according to the Jefferson County’s Elections Department website, showed a total of 4,093 voters turned up to vote on this bond, with only 41.31% voted in favor of it. In order for the bond to pass, it needed two-thirds majority in favor, meaning 66% of voters, stated Elections Administrator Cathy Dabell. Those against the bond were in the majority, measuring at 58.69% of voters.
Martin stated that he was surprised by how low the support for the bond was. He said that the election results made him think that they would need to do something significantly different in the future to win the support of the community.
“People are apprehensive,” Martin said. “$80 million is a lot of money. We understand that, but at the same time, building schools costs a lot of money.”
Martin also stated that he believes the district lost support due to a lot of misinformation floating around in the community about the bond, information that he takes responsibility for not adequately correcting. He also believes that many members of the community took issues with some of the proposed projects.
“I think there’s multiple things that we probably need to address,” Martin said, in regard to moving forward and bonding in the future.
The district held community meetings about the bond in an attempt to inform voters on the bond and the proposed projects. Martin said he even posted informational videos to get the information to the public on a nearly weekly basis.
“How do we reach those that we weren’t able to reach and make sure that they understand the significance of it,” Martin said. “And then again, how do we ensure that correct information is out there to counter the misinformation and misinterpretations.”
One of the main concerns the district tried to address with the bond is the overcrowding in the secondary schools, according to Martin. Right now, he stated, the district is managing, but the bond was aiming to address the growing enrollment in the next three to four years.
“When we bond, we’re looking three to four years down the road,” said Martin. “I was looking at numbers again, and our high school classes in the next two years, the classes coming in will be about 100 students bigger than the classes going out. That’s without any growth in the community.”
Martin is concerned that the district will be pushing 2,200 students through, not including the additional three to six percent yearly growth that he stated the schools are experiencing.
Martin expects to meet with the school board within the next week. He believes the board will hold a work session where they will discuss and plan how to best move forward.
“We appreciate the feedback,” Martin said. “Even those who voted no, we appreciate they came out to voice their opposition. I have full confidence that we will be able to come together as a community to support our kids.”