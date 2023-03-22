In an update to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 13, Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires shared a draft of a contract with Architect Scott Nielson and his preliminary estimate of $875,000 for the courthouse expansion. Squires also shared a progress update on the annex basement completion, a separate project which ultimately contributes to creating more space for the courts.
In a phone interview following the commissioner's meeting, Squires stated the purpose of the discussed contract was to allow Nielson to begin working on designs based off of ideas he and Squires had been working through together.
"We have concepts," Squires said on the phone, "but we need the contract in place before we can get a design.
Previously, as published in the Jan. 11 edition of The Jefferson Star, Squires and Nielson performed a walk-through of the court clerks office space just before the holidays to assess their needs; Squires stated at the time the court's offices were the hardest needs in the county to fill.
Nielson provided the county with basic sketches at the time, however, these sketches were not official as no contract had been established with the architect.
Currently, Squires said, she and Nielson are working to produce publishable sketches of the design for the courthouse annex's basement, a separate project the county hopes may be able to alleviate county's need for office space.
The commissioners signed a contract with Nielson for the basement's completion on Jan. 17, Squires stated. The preliminary estimate for this project was approximately $800,000 and should, according to the Jan. 11 article, create additional space for the the Public Defender, Information Technology, Parks and Recreation as well as the County Assessor and the County Treasurer.
Bidding for the basement completion should begin in the next couple of weeks, Squires said, in mid-April. However, there is currently an issue of storage in the basement, she stated.
Currently there are several departments storing records in the basement, which Squires stated Nielson expressed would create problems for a contractor working on the project.
Squires suggested to the board what she believed would be the cleanest option for moving the stored records; she suggested renting an outside storage unit to house the records during the basement's completion.
However, Squires said at the meeting, this option would incur an additional expense to the county and could possibly create difficulties for the departments whose files will be moved. She then encouraged input from the department heads regarding the storage issue.
Lori Dye, with the Jefferson County Extension Office and 4-H requested to move their records and storage items into the space under the stairs as they have items which are temperature sensitive.
Jessica Roach, County Assessor stated she is currently storing records and maps from the 1970's and 80's, which would be her biggest concern. However, she stated she may be able to find room in her office to store those maps.
Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning Administrator stated his department has been working to digitize all of their records, as once they are digitized they no longer need to keep the paper copies. He further stated he would be willing to help expedite the process by hiring students to scan the records this summer. As far as moving the records to storage, he stated, he would only be concerned about possible inconvenience when retrieving items for public record requests.
Mickey Eames, with Parks and Recreation asked that there be an area in the building where she can connect to the county's network to complete paperwork during the summer.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the board would be willing to help Eames and Dye access the space they required. He also suggested looking into purchasing a storage container the county could keep on the premises so records could remain conveniently near.
According to Squires, it is the county's hope to use some of the $5.8 million allocated to Jefferson County through the American Rescue Plan Act. So far, Jefferson County has allocated approximately $388,000 of this money to the Public Works Department for the purchase of a CAT 150 AWD Grader, as well as $350,000 to Central Fire District for the purchase of a new ambulance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.