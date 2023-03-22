In an update to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 13, Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires shared a draft of a contract with Architect Scott Nielson and his preliminary estimate of $875,000 for the courthouse expansion. Squires also shared a progress update on the annex basement completion, a separate project which ultimately contributes to creating more space for the courts.

In a phone interview following the commissioner's meeting, Squires stated the purpose of the discussed contract was to allow Nielson to begin working on designs based off of ideas he and Squires had been working through together. 


