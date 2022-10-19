RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today.
“I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said. “I had worked in the fields a little during spud season but that was all, never out in public.”
The change from housewife and mother to bringing home the bacon was a huge change for Jones, but not one that she couldn’t handle. After almost 40 years with the company, she is their longest-tenured employee and she looks back on her life proud of how she stepped up and did what she needed to do.
Jones is turning 90 in a few weeks and continues to work as a checker four days a week. She started her long career at the Broulim’s in Roberts and after more than 15 years found out the store was closing. She then decided she would make the 20-minute daily commute to the Rigby location because she did not want to give up her job or stop seeing all the customers she had come to love over the years.
Jones’ family uses her life of perseverance and dedication as an example of how they chose to lead theirs.
“Regardless of what life throws at you, you have to find the strength to pick yourself up and move forward,” Jones’ grandson, Dana Wood, said. “She went to work out of necessity, and I’m sure it was a hard thing to do after my grandpa died. The fact that it turned out to be something very positive is the ultimate silver lining.”
Jones always told her co-workers and family that her goal was to work until Broulim’s 100th year anniversary. That anniversary came this year and she still has no plans of retiring. Divine intervention, either health reasons or those icy Idaho roads, will be the only two things that bring her time with the company to a close, Jones said.
Through the years, she has seen many changes in the company, the most memorable of which was switching from memorizing all the ads and prices to a computerized scanning system. She found the job much easier, not having to know everything from memory.
“I started as a checker and did that all the way through, that’s what I like,” Jones said. “I had a higher position once and I’ve been offered more since then, but I did not want them. You get all the bad stuff and none of the fun. I told them I wanted to be a checker and that’s what I have done the entire time.”
Though she began the job out of financial necessity, Jones continues to work, not for the money but because she values the relationships she’s built over the years.
“The job at Broulim’s started for me as a way to make a living but it has become so much more than that,” Jones said. “I love everything about working here, there is really nothing I don’t like. I love the people I work with and the people I work for. It is a perfect job for me.”
She was made for this job. She felt at home in the position and felt it was a perfect fit from day one, Jones said.
The soon-to-be-90-year-old mother of three and grandmother to even more is loved by her customers and coworkers for the light she brings into the store.
“I have known Leona for 15 years and it has been wonderful,” said Carrie Monson, Broulim’s bookkeeper. “She is the best little lady ever to work with and if she leaves, I’m leaving.”
Those who know Jones well are amazed by her tenacity and hope she can continue to do what she loves for as long as she loves to do it.
“Her grit and persistence are qualities that I hope to be able to emulate,” Wood said. “She will not give up or stop, regardless of her situation. She’s had both hips replaced in the last few years, which plenty of people her age would have seen as a sign to throw in the towel, but not her.
“I’ve told people for a long time that when the world ends, the only people left alive would be the Queen, Betty White and my grandma and it looks like she’s the last woman standing.”
By ILEANA HUNTER
