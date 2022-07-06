The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners are working with Solid Waste and Great West Engineering to design a Transfer Station on County Line Road, which according to the Engineering firm’s Master Development Plan, could cost around $9,228,000.
On June 27, the County Commissioners met with Brandy Ward with the Solid Waste Department and Travis Pyle with Great West to discuss the station’s proposed design. Pyle provided the commissioners with copies of the proposed Master Plan on June 13, which the commissioners asked for additional time to review.
After reviewing the plan and the estimated cost of the design, the commissioners approached Pyle to discuss items included in the plan and determine which items could be removed or minimized to curtail the high cost.
“One of my biggest concerns,” said County Commissioner Roger Clark, “is the overall cost. When we went in to this, I think, in my own mind, I was thinking maybe five million was going to be the top-side.”
According to Pyle, the station’s design was based on the initial walk throughs the commissioner’s took with Ward through transfer stations in surrounding counties.
Those involved took notes on amenities and processes they liked or disliked from each station and later discussed their preferences with Great West in order to begin a preliminary design.
Based on the Master Plan, the high cost stems mostly from the size of the buildings associated with the station. One of the features Jefferson County representatives liked most from the other stations were separate entrances for residential and commercial clients. In order to achieve this, according to Pyle, they would need a sufficiently large building.
“I think the big picture is to try to achieve a two-sided unloading station, in two separate directions,” Pyle said on June 27. “Unless you want to go back and co-mingle traffic.”
Co-mingling traffic, Pyle said, is one of the main things they were trying to avoid, for the safety of all users.
Ward asked Pyle if there were things in the design which could be left out and possibly added to the station at a later date, to mitigate the cost and allow for the two separate entrances, as that was one of the main features she is concerned over.
Pyle discussed a few options they could consider, including using commercial stalls as residential stalls during the weekend when residential use rates are higher. This option would reduce the stations size by 2,000 ft, and in turn reduce the cost by half a million dollars.
They also discussed reducing the size of the scale house, where they weigh the incoming waste. Instead of constructing a whole office and building to house the scales, they could instead use a smaller stall-like structure and leave the scales exposed to the elements.
“We’re going to have to look at cost of operation,” Clark said. “See whether this will pay for itself.”
Pyle assured the commissioners that what they discussed would indeed be cost-saving measures, but that are options to consider when locating funding for their station. He suggested raising some of the fees associated with solid waste in order to generate a bit more money for it, or applying for low-interest loans through the United States Department of Agriculture, as other counties have done.
They also discussed the possibility of the County Line Transfer Station causing less traffic to head to the Circular Butte Landfill once it’s up and running, which could possibly result in employing less people at the Circular Butte. This would allow for the county to have extra funds to spend on the transfer station operation.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires also stated that it is important to finalize a plan and have a design be “shovel-ready” when applying for funding on the station.
“I was completely blind, up until this point, of what your budgets were,” Pyle stated.
He offered to take the Master Plan and redesign their station smaller, with just the bare bones of a transfer station. Then he would be willing to come back and present the new idea and see where the cost of the new design falls. After that, he could work with Ward and the commissioners in a budget range they are more comfortable with.
“I don’t want to skimp on the transfer station,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock.
The commissioners agreed to meet with Ward and Pyle again at a later date to continue the planning for the new transfer station. At that time, they will decide whether or not the transfer station plan is ready for an informational public meeting.