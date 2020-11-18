A 20-game winning streak: Rigby's football team makes it to the finals

Rigby High School’s football team took home yet another win Nov. 13 in the semi-final game against Mountain Home with a score of 26-19, sending them to the finals.
The team hasn’t lost a game since the beginning of their season – in 2019. The Rigby High School football team just hasn’t stopped winning since their loss against Coeur d’Alene on Aug. 30, 2019.
“It’s a 19-game winning streak but we don’t talk about it too much,” Coach Armando Gonzalez said before their game Nov. 13. “For us, the process is more important than the end result.”
Gonzalez has been the football coach for Rigby High School for four years, stating that while the names and numbers change, their standards don’t. Their ultimate goal is to focus on creating an environment of commitment rather than just focusing on winning games.
“Today’s culture focuses on celebrating a quick fix,” Gonzalez said. “We want the boys to understand commitment and that when times get tough, you never surrender and never quit. They learn that they have a commitment to their brothers here and the coaches. Here, they’re counted on and relied on. Playing football on top of that all just makes it better.”
Some of their big wins this season include defeating Thunder Ridge by 47 points, going 0-37 against Hillcrest, taking the win against Box Elder with a score of 0-51 and beating Madison by 50 points in Oct.
The Trojans beat Eagle High School Nov. 6 with a score of 28-35 before moving on to play Mountain View High in the semi-finals. The Mountain View Mavericks were 5-3 compared to Rigby’s 10-0.
The finals will be played Nov. 20 with the Trojans facing off against the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies from Meridian. The Trojans are 12-0 and the Grizzlies are 9-0.