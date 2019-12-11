A new Clark County veterans’ memorial is planned to decorate the Dubois Rest Area by Veterans Memorial Highway.
Clark County architect Ben Schiess is currently working on the design and the Dubois Lions Club is seeking funding for the project.
The Dubois Lions Club is the project’s sponsor, and agreed to take the project on two years ago. The club began seriously putting together plans this year, said Bonnie Stoddard, a Clark County historian. Stoddard said Richard Larsen, Dubois Lions Club vice president, spearheaded it.
Lisa Ward, club president, said she is “super excited” for the project, though she said she has left much of the work to Stoddard. Ward said the memorial has been Stoddard’s “lifelong dream” and said those with the Lions Club wanted to complete the project soon so she could enjoy it.
“I’m getting a little old, so they decided they better hurry it up,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard, who is 88 and will turn 89 in February, said much of the work for the memorial has already been completed. She said she and fellow Clark County resident Cindy Bramwell have been collecting information on veterans for years, and will be publishing a book with the information in addition to the memorial. She said she hopes to have it published by the end of 2020, and before the memorial goes up.
“It’s going to be quite a booklet just with the veterans in it, it will be quite a record,” She said. “The homesteading brought in alo the veterans, it really did, so we do have quite a few.”
Stoddard said her passion for the memorial stems from her passion for history, and Clark County history in particular.
“I want history recorded for what people have done in our area, and that’s part of our history … I’ve seen little memorials all over, and why not Clark County? We’re just as important as anywhere else,” she said.
Stoddard said the group initially approached the City of Dubois about having the memorial placed in the city park. Then, the Idaho Transportation Department offered to allow the memorial at the rest area.
“We liked that better,” Stoddard said.
Dubois Lions Club President Lisa Ward said the memorial will be located west of the rest area building, and said the club will approach county commissioners about having it maintained. It will be visible from the highway.
Stoddard said if possible, the memorial will be built from locally-sourced travertine. She said the stone is “part of Clark County” and said Clark County travertine was used to create the Jacob Spori Building that was at Ricks College.
Those with information about Clark County veterans can contact Cindy Bramwell at 208-374-5309. To make a donation, contact Bonnie Stoddard at 208-374-5330 or 208-680-5466. Dubois Lions Club Lisa Ward can also be reached at 208-589-4286.
Lisa Ward, Lori Cahoon and Richard Larsen are committee members on the project. Others involved not previously mentioned are Austin Clements, Allyn May, Karen Hiatt and Meagan Stark and all members of the Dubois Lions Club.