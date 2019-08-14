Two fires burn desert, home
Two fires, a garage fire in Rigby and a desert fire near the Menan Butte, kept the Central Fire Department busy this weekend.
The Desert Ride Fire near the Menan Butte brought out nearly 80 fire fighters from numerous departments. The fire burned 7,500 acres as of Aug. 11 and was continuing to grow, with winds of 15 mph and gusts of up to 20 mph spurring it along.
The fire, 11 miles west of Rexburg near mile marker 68 of Highway 33, did not injure anyone, threaten any structures or prompt any evacuations as of Aug. 11, according to the BLM. The BLM reported that the primary concern is for sage grouse habitat, thousands of acres of which were consumed by the blaze.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 east of Terreton were closed for a few hours Aug. 11. The cause of the fire was under investigation at that time.
Fire-fighters came from the Central Fire District, Clark County Rangeland Fire Protection Association, West Jefferson, Roberts, Hamer and Madison fire departments responded to the fire. Fire-fighters used seven fire engines, six single engine air tankers two dozers and an air attack to combat the fire.
The BLM reported on the night of Aug. 11 that containment was expected by 10 p.m. Aug. 13.
The morning of Aug. 11, Central Fire also responded to a garage fire at 5:30 a.m. on 3600 E in Rigby.
No one was injured in the garage fire, and occupants had evacuated the home before fire-fighters arrived at the scene. The garage, however, was completely engulfed and the fire had spread to the house by the time fire-fighters made it to the home. The garage was a complete loss, and the home suffered extensive heat and smoke damage, Central Fire reports. Nearby grain fields were not affected by the fire.
As of Aug. 11, the fire was still under investigation and the cost of the damage was unknown.