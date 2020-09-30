Larry Wilson, Rigby High School graduate of the class of 1956 and iconic NFL football player for the St. Louis Cardinals, passed away Sept. 17 at the age of 82 after battling cancer.
Born March 24, 1938 in Rigby, Wilson, who was a seventh round draft pick in 1960 for the National Football League, also served as General Manager and Vice President for the Cardinals franchise and claimed the title as a Hall of Famer for his position as a safety. Wilson spent over 40 years with the team.
Playing 13 seasons in the NFL, Wilson popularized the safety blitz, achieved 52 interceptions and was named to eight Pro Bowls. In 1966, Wilson was named as the NFL Defensive Player of the year.
Prior to Wilson's time with the Cardinals, he played for the University of Utah following his graduation from Rigby High School.
Dick Broulim of Rigby remembers Wilson making the move to the U, which was largely influenced by Wilson's father, Frank "Whitey" Wilson.
"The coach sat Whitey and Larry down and said, 'Well if you do nothing but come and get on the team, we can give you an education. If you don't make it in the pros or in football, you'll get an education from it,'" Broulim recalled. "And at that point, Larry's dad said 'Larry, you're gonna go here.' He [Whitey] decided he'd go to the University of Utah."
University of Utah Athletics released a statement Sept. 18 stating they were mourning the passing of Wilson, who played for the team from 1957 to 1959.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Wilson," said head coach Kyle Whittingham. "He was an All-American as a two-way starter, and the first player from the University of Utah to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We mourn with his family and friends, and the entire Utah Football family."
Broulim and another fellow RHS footballer Chupe Brizzee remember Wilson as a man that was as nice off the football field as he was tough on the field.
"He was tough as nails," Brizzee said, laughing. "He really was. He was very serious on the football field in practice, even with friends. You didn't goof off in practice with him or he'd nail ya pretty good with a block... You had to be ready to go when you went to practice or you was gonna be in trouble with him."
Brizzee stated he was fortunate to have become friends with Broulim, Wilson and Norman Jorgensen after the high school he was supposed to attend burned down.
"All of the Menan kids and all the kids that went to Midway got shipped over to Rigby," he stated. "I was lucky in that respect."
Growing up in homes across from each other, Broulim said he and Wilson spent lots of time together playing football, hunting, fishing and stirring up trouble.
"I was raised with Larry," Broulim said. "I shot ducks and fished and all those kinds of things with Larry. We dated a lot together. We went down to see him at the University of Utah and all kinds of things."
Brizzee played quarterback and basketball with Wilson while Broulim ran track, played baseball and football with him. Brizzee, Jorgensen, Broulim and Wilson all ran the 880 relay together in track.
"I think the main thing the community can be real proud of is the fact that he did very well in spite of somethings," Broulim said. "A small community builds around people... and he's probably the best athlete that's ever come out of the school."
The field at Harwood Elementary School is named Larry Wilson Field and the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum also has a display on Wilson.
Off the field, Wilson was a family man and was first married to Dee Ann Hansen, who he met while in high school. Together, Wilson and Dee Ann had three children: Christine, Jed and Larry Jr.
Later, Wilson married Nancy, who he was with for 40 years.
"Larry Wilson was the kindest, most humble person that I will ever know," Nancy stated in a release by the Cardinals. "To most, he was this ferocious and fierce football player who some described as pound for pound the toughest player of his generation. To me, he was the most generous and gentle soul you would ever meet. For Larry, it was always about everyone else and what he could do for them. And especially in the times we live, that’s something that we could use more of today."
Broulim stated that Nancy, a sports reporter that had interviewed Wilson several times before they grew together and married, held Wilson as he passed following several years of battling cancer.
"They had a good life together and did a lot of good things," Broulim said.
Wilson is survived by Nancy, Christie, Larry Jr., numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who was born just hours following Wilson's passing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank (Whitey) and Doris Wilson, and son Jed, who was born with spina bifida.
In remarks made at Larry Wilson Day, which took place July 7, 1967 to dedicate the RHS field in Wilson's name, it was stated that the strength of Wilson's character was shown in the care that he has administered to Jed.
"They say that he [Jed] has given them more purpose in life and an attitude that they can never think about quitting," the remarks said.
In 1967, Wilson held numerous records at RHS, U of U and with the Cardinals.
Rigby High School Accomplishments
1. Winner of the Deseret News Pentathlon; 1951-1952
2. Member of the 1956 football, basketball, track and baseball and took first place in all events.
3. Letterman in four sports in his four years at Rigby High School
4. Holder of Ricks Invitational, 120 yard High Hurdles
University of Utah Accomplishments
1. Third Team- All American
2. Third Team- Williamsen All American
3. Played in the East-West Shrine Game
4. Most Touchdowns in a single game (five against Arizona)
5. Most points scored in one game (32 against Arizona)
6. Most touchdowns scored in a season for Utah (13 in 1959)
7. Most points for a season (84 in 1959)
8. Most yards kick-off return (678)
9. Most career touchdowns at 20
St. Louis Cardinals Accomplishments
1. Most pass interceptions in career (30)
2. Most yards in interception return (115 yards, Cleveland 1965 - 2nd high in NFL)
3. Longest interception return (96 yards, Cleveland 1965)
4. Most interceptions for touchdowns in one game (2)
5. Most consecutive games with interception (7; first in the NFF)
6. Pro Bowl participant four times (1963, 1964, 1966, 1967)
7. Lead the National Football League in interceptions in 1966 (10)
8. Voted Most Valuable Player in 1966 by fellow team members
Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwell remembers Wilson as one of the greatest players the NFL has ever seen and as a selfless man. Wilson wore the number eight during his time with the Cardinals, which is one of only five retired numbers in the franchise.
"Besides my father, Larry Wilson was the most influential male figure in my life,” Bidwill said in a team release. "He was someone who truly lived his faith and demonstrated it daily in the kindness he showed every single person he met. Any of us lucky enough to be in his orbit – whether that was for a few minutes or four decades - was always better off from the experience."