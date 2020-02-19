A lifetime of service: Lifelong Monteview resident honored for 50 years on Mud Lake board

Lifelong Monteview resident Dale “Tike” Cope received a warm send-off from the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative last week.
Tike Cope served on the Mud Lake Telephone Co-op Board of Directors for 50 years, acting as board president for many of those years. He joined the board around 1970 and at 84, resigned from his position as the Monteview representative on the board a few months ago.
Kerrie Cope, Tike’s daughter-in-law, was appointed in his stead when he left and elected unanimously to the position during the annual members’ meeting Feb. 12. Kerrie has been the head of the co-op’s scholarship program and an active member of the organization. Her election as the Monteview representative means there has never been a time a Cope has not been on the board since its founding in the 1950s.
“My dad was one of the original guys that went around to get members to commit to participate in a phone deal,” Tike Cope said. “And they were supposed to have 300 sign-ups before they could borrow money from the government, but they couldn’t get the 300,and some of the guys bought more than one to bring the numbers up.”
Once they received the money, Tike’s father, Ed Cope, served on the board until his death. After that, Tike’s older brother Bill Cope joined the board, and when he moved to Bozeman, Mont., Tike took the position.
Throughout his 50 years on the board, Tike Cope said he has seen a number of changes, “from dial phones with ten people on a line and once in a while more than that, to the touch phones, to the internet.” He said he also remembers when all of the lines were above ground, and now they have been moving underground.
Tike, a second-generation Monteview farmer, has been an involved member of the West Jefferson community in other ways as well. Kerrie Cope said the 84-year-old has served on at least nine different boards. His longest term of service — 60 years — has been with West Jefferson Lions Club, an organization with the purpose of promoting “principals of good government and good citizenship,” whose members take an interest in the “civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.”
When asked why he chose to be so involved, Tike said he is continuing his parents’ legacy of service.
“I don’t know if it’s inherited or not, but my mom and dad were always very involved in everything that was going on,” Tike said. “It was handed down, I guess.”
Justin Petersen, general manager of Mud Lake Telephone Co-op, said Tike has always been “looking out for the community.” He said board members knew Tike to be watchful of how co-op money was spent and that he was mindful the money came from members.
“He’s a very kind, caring person, and he’s always trying to look out for the best of the people and be involved in the community,” Petersen said. “He’s always been that way.”
Kerrie Cope said outside of the co-op and Lions Club, Tike has served on the boards of Mud Lake Fair and Rodeo, West Jefferson Fire Control District, the local soil and conservation district, Monteview Canal Company, Producers Irrigation Company and Water District 110. She said he is still an active member of the Lions Club.
“He’s added up over 240 years combined community service,” she said.
Kerrie said most of Tike’s positions have been taken over by her husband, Mike, or her son, Rob. Now taking over one of those positions herself, Kerrie said she knows she does not have the same level of expertise, but said she is looking forward to serving co-op members.
“I certainly could not begin to fill his shoes in regard to his knowledge and experience,” she said. “But honestly, it will be my pleasure to serve with the others on the board.”
One of Tike’s legacies as a co-op board member is the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative annual scholarship. Kerrie said Tike was instrumental in starting the scholarship 23 years ago, and helped to bring her on as chair at that time for the scholarships. Kerrie said since then, the co-op board of directors has awarded close to $150,000 in scholarships to seniors from both West Jefferson High School and Clark County High School. Tike said the money comes from the interest gathered on capital credits.
“For a community the size of ours, he’s been instrumental in a vital part of building, growing and helping our community prosper,” Kerrie said.