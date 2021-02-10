The Kilgore Gold Exploration project is being carried out by Otis Capital USA Corp (Otis) in order to conduct exploration activities for minerals in approximately five air miles northwest of Kilgore.
According to an information sheet provided by United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service states that in order to do the exploration, 10 miles of temporary roads will be built in a period of three to five years along with drilling 130 holes within the road prism.
The information sheet also states that Otis expects to perform operation 24 hours a day between July 15 to Dec. 15. It further states that exploration drilling is not the same as mining because it may or may not lead to a mine being proposed in the future.
In an opinion piece written by Dubois District Ranger Bill Davis, he states that the Forest Service is not approving a gold mine and if approved, the project would authorize exploration activities only at this time.
“Should the company discover sufficient viable mineral resources, a new plan of operations and a separate NEPA analysis would be required for the next phase of mineral development, which may or may not be a mining plan of operations,” Davis wrote. “What Otis Gold is requesting to do is consistent with the General Mining Law of 1872 and the 1997 Targhee National Forest Revised Forest Plan.”
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is advocating against the project, with their website stating “Kilgore’s lands, water, and wildlife are worth more than a quick buck.”
According to their website, greateryellowstone.org/kilgoremine, the construction and drilling will produce noise, dust and sedimentation that will interrupt big game populations, grizzly movement, water quality and downstream communities, as well as recreation.
In a phone interview with The Jefferson Star, Davis stated that concerns being brought up by the public will be addressed by specialist reports that are completed by experts that deal with water, game and other topics. Once the reports are completed, they are available to the public and experts will make recommendations based on their findings.
“Folks need to understand that we’re not looking at a mine at this point,” Davis said. “That would be a completely different NEPA process. There’s a lot of misinformation out there right now so it’s important to have it out there that we’re not doing a mine, it’s exploration.”
Public comment is currently being taken on the exploration project, and Davis said that all submitted comments are read, kept on records and then checked to see if the analysis addresses the comment.
Those wishing to submit a comment should email Diane Wheeler with the Dubois Ranger District at 98 North Oakley, Dubois, ID 83423 or through comments-intermtn-caribou-targhee-dubois@usda.gov.
Public comment will be accepted until Feb. 11 at the end of business day.