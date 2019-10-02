Ririe and Roberts will be better equipped to facilitate play with the addition of new playgrounds.
The Ririe community playground, located in the park near the city hall, was completed in the spring, Ririe City Council member Eric Bennion said.
He said the playground is vastly a product of three Eagle Scout projects, volunteer work and a donation of playground equipment from local developer Jeremiah Bigelow. Aspiring Eagle Scouts Tace Cook, Egan Bennion and Jacob Huffaker each contributed to the project, Eric Bennion said. He said a playground is something he has wanted to see there since he took office.
“That has been a very welcome addition to our park,” he said.
In Roberts, the new playground is located at the Roberts Elementary School, and the project was spearheaded by the school’s PTO.
Paige Padigimus, president of the PTO, said the group raised the funds throughout the summer of 2018 and that following school year. She said with grants, money from a school bond, $16,000 from the Rigby Craft Fair and other money from local fundraisers, they collected enough to do the project this summer. Playground construction finished shortly before the school year began.
Padigimus said changes to the playground include a new walking path, new swings and a larger play structure, all in compliance with the American’s with Disabilities Act. Padigimus said the surface has also been changed from sand to the standard wood-chips used throughout the school district.
“It was super messy for the school,” she said about the sand.
She said the equipment has also been consolidated to one area, which will make it easier for aids to watch over students.