A drawn-out contract has caused Jefferson County to lose out on access to billions of dollars of federal funding, and commissioners have decided to write a strongly worded letter about it, for now.
Rebecca Squires, county emergency manager, said Jefferson County, along with multiple other counties throughout the state, contracted with the University of Idaho and UI professor Dr. Tim Frazier in late 2016 to create the counties’ hazard mitigation plans. However, she said there have been issues with the contractor. Squires said the plan creation process began January of 2017, but has not yet resulted in a final product. The plan is required if the county is to qualify for federal mitigation funding.
“We’re approaching three years … It’s extraordinarily frustrating,” she said.
Squires said the county has put in more than $13,000 worth of time, the 25% required match for the federal grant that paid for the mitigation plan.
“We’ve done our part, I am very confident in saying that we have done our part,” she said. “And we are struggling trying to milk the actual plan out of our contractor.”
Comparatively, Squires said Madison County, who was not part of the multi-county agreement, paid $20,000 for a mitigation plan in March, and has since sent a plan to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). She said while some of the counties in the agreement had their mitigation plans completed, Jefferson County was among those that did not.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said it did not sound like county officials could do anything legally to hurry the process along. Squires said on the contrary, they could.
“Not fulfilling a contract using federal money can be extremely problematic,” Squires said. “It’s a matter of how big of artillery you want to use.”
Squires said she had thought of three options for the county. First, the county could leave the agreement and pay for the plan itself.
“We’ve already done a lot of the data, so hopefully it wouldn’t cost the 20 or 25,000,” she said.
Another option, she said, would be to “word a strong letter or phone call” to Brad Richy, director of Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM), indicating the county would seek legal recourse if the plan was not finished by a certain date. The third option, she said, would be to file a complaint immediately with FEMA, saying federal funds had been misused.
Commissioners decided to opt for the letter, and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said his staff would write it.
Squires said the county has received a draft plan, but it was unworkable and she rejected it.
She said part of the problem is Frazier no longer works at UI, and has since accepted a job at Georgetown University in Washington, D. C. She said since Frazier is personally named in the contract, the county is now working with Georgetown University in addition to UI on the plan, which she said has proved problematic. She said she is on her fourth graduate student and has not heard anything in six weeks.
She said when aisles of communication have been open, the results were sub-par.
“The draft of the plan that I have seen, they did a find and replace on Lewis County’s plan,” Squires said. “So, the draft plan talks about the Clearwater River and its close proximity to Menan, and the town of Shoshone being in our county. And somebody — a grad student at Georgetown University — is not going to recognize those as issues or mistakes.”
Outside of the meeting, Karen Humes, a University of Idaho geography department professor and go-between for Tim Frazier and IOEM, said that last part was untrue.
“The class put in examples from Lewis County, to try to help (Jefferson County) know what input was still needed,” Humes said.
Humes said the areas where the plan had information from Lewis County had been denoted to indicate where information from Jefferson County would be needed. She said Squires had initially indicated concern about find-and-replace in the document in August. However, Humes said she had responded to Squires shortly after and explained the situation. She said she felt Squires had understood at that point.
Humes said she would accept the university had taken longer than ideal on the mitigation plan. She said that delay has been frustrating for all involved.
“We all just want to get it done, and we really are at the 10-yard line here,” Humes said.
She said the university has been trying to complete plans for 16 different counties. She said 10 contracted in a bundle with UI in 2015 and the contract for six more — including Jefferson County — began in 2017. The university fulfilled the first contract in 2018, she said.
Humes said the deadline for the second contract has been extended to February 2020. She said the university wants have a plan to Squires by the end of November and to the state in December for FEMA review.
Humes said problems with completing the contracts have included Frazier’s leaving, natural student turnover and struggling to get information from counties for the plan. She said another issue is having to work on numerous counties at the same time and not being able to focus on one at a time. She said for Jefferson County, specifically, one student who had been working on the plan had a sudden illness in February and had to leave. She said that made the transition to his successor a difficult one.
“It seems like one of those perfect storm situations where everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” Humes said.
Humes said of the six counties in the second bundled contract, two have had mitigation plans sent to the state. She said the university has been prioritizing counties interested in mitigation funding, and Jefferson County is currently top of the list. She said as far as she could find, she last emailed Squires Oct. 17, and she said she felt it was in Squire’s court to email next. She said the idea they had not been responsive to Squires was an unfair characterization.
“U of I has been trying to work under some difficult circumstances to get this finished up ... We do keep our promises and we will get it done,” she said.
Humes added in an email that students have no longer been working on the plans and she and Frazier are doing it themselves.