School pride is especially strong at both Rigby and West Jefferson high schools this week.
Both the Trojans and the Panthers are in the middle of Homecoming Week. Students are dressing up each day, attending various sporting events and overall showing school spirit. The homecoming theme for RHS is “Trojan Pride,” while the theme for WJHS is “Party in the old West J.” At West Jefferson, dress-up days this year are described as parties, such as “beach party,” “USA party” and “blue and white party.”
RHS Homecoming organizer Holly Mickelsen said homecoming is early this year. While West Jefferson students have been in school nearly a month, Rigby students started just last week. Mickelsen said students involved in homecoming have, however, been preparing since July. She said she is confident this Homecoming Week will be a successful one.
“I hope the community will come out and support what we think is going to be one of our biggest spirit years ever,” Mickelsen said.
On Friday, the Trojans varsity football team will go up against the Grizzlies of Skyline High School at 7 p.m. Mickelsen said students are currently working on a mural of student handprints for the student section. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime.
“I think that our school’s pretty excited to play Skyline this year,” she said. “We’re hoping for a win for our team.”
Also on Friday, the Panthers face off with the Teton High School team. The West Jefferson High School junior varsity game will take place at 4 p.m. and the varsity game will kick off at 7 p.m. INSERT INFORMATION FROM THE COACH.
Other than the games, events have already started and are continuing to happen throughout this week. Tonight at RHS there will be a bonfire at 9 in the parking lot west of the football field, following a 6 p.m. Power Puff game. A junior varsity game will take place at Skyline High School at 7 p.m. tomorrow. Then, on Friday there will be a homecoming assembly, with the parade at 3:30 p.m. and tailgate at 5:30 p.m. Brolley Ball took place earlier this week.
At West Jefferson, there will be a movie night with pizza tomorrow night at 6:30 featuring “The Blind Side.” On Friday, students will participate in a service project, Panther Olympics and a tailgating party before the game. Girls’ Powder Puff Football and Boys’ Buff Puff Volleyball games took place earlier this week.
The Homecoming Dance at both schools will be Saturday, with Rigby’s dance being 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. and West Jefferson’s going 8 to 11 p.m.
Ririe High School and Clark County High School will each have their homecomings in October.