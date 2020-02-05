Garbage. Everyone produces it. It has to go somewhere, and someone needs to pay for it.
To potentially save the county and county residents money on their waste, Jefferson County commissioners and PSI Environmental Services representatives recently discussed building a transfer station near County Line road.
Individuals can bring their waste directly into a transfer station, rather than taking it to a landfill. Commissioner Scott Hancock said that would allow individuals on the southeast side of the county to take their waste in without needing to drive the distance to Circular Butte Landfill in Terreton or pay someone else to pick it up.
He said there are other potential benefits to a transfer station, though he said the county might not utilize those until later.
“You’ve got to first get a transfer station going and then take it step by step,” Hancock said.
At transfer stations, hazardous waste and recyclable materials can be separated from landfill-bound garbage. Garbage can also be compacted to take up less space. Hancock said building a transfer station could be useful in the future.
“We’re also looking at a 20-year horizon, into the future, what’s best for our county ... We’re one of the few counties that does not currently have a transfer station,” Hancock said.
PSI representative Jeremy Harris said the goal is for the transfer station to reduce the strain on the county’s landfill.
“Ultimately, that’s what we want to do, is reduce waste going out to that landfill, because then it’s going to save the county money, it’s going to (increase) longevity of those cells up there,” Harris said.
Commissioners are now asking whether the county should build and run the station or have a private entity, such as PSI, take it on.
Harris said either way works. He said those with PSI are willing to build and run a transfer station. He said another option is for the county to build and run the station, but contract with PSI or another private entity to haul garbage from the station to the landfill. Dave Walrath, county public works administrator, said he had been leaning toward the latter option. He said if the county runs the station, additional employees would need to be hired.
“We’re going to staff up if we do that because this’ll be a six-day a week operation,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the county already budgeted money to look at an initial design of a transfer station this summer. However, he said commissioners wanted to hold off paying for the design before looking at other options.
“We wanted to see what you were proposing and then do an analysis of whether it’s better to let you run a transfer station out there or for us to have our own control over this transfer station,” Hancock told Harris.
Walrath said he would like to see a transfer station PSI runs. Harris said there is one in McCall, Idaho and Eugene, Ore. that commissioners and Walrath could visit.
“I think it’d be good for you to come up and see that,” he said.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked what the benefit of having PSI, rather than Jefferson County, build and operate the transfer station. “Experience,” Harris said. He said the company had multiple experts available to help run a station and ensure it met standards.
Walrath said another consideration is growth of the county. Kevin Hathaway, county planning and zoning administrator, had said the county grew by 19% in 10 years — making Jefferson County the second fastest growing county in Idaho.
“We expect that to continue,” Walrath told Harris.
He added that would mean more waste that would need to be planned for.
Harris said he would look into the cost of PSI building and running a transfer station and bring it back to commissioners.