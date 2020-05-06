The May 19 Idaho Primary Election will occur through absentee voting only. Jefferson County residents wishing to vote must first register to vote and will then have to request a ballot through idahovotes.gov.
Cathy Dabell with Jefferson County Elections said the county has currently received approximately 3,500 requests for absentee voting ballots. Dabell said that the county has about 14,000 registered voters but she expects more requests will come in May.
For residents with questions on registering or requesting ballots, they can visit www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.
According to Dabell, voter turnout in the May 15, 2018 Primary was 38.75%.
Ballots may be requested until May 19. Ballots will be accepted for counting until 8:00 p.m. June 2.