Absentee voting for Jefferson County elections

May primary elections will be held by mail-in ballot only due to COVID-19 concerns.
Residents should register to vote through www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections and then request an absentee ballot through the website, mail-in or drop-off.
According to the Jefferson County Elections webpage, ballots will be mailed at the beginning of mid-April. Completed ballots must be returned to the Elections office before 8:00 p.m. June 2.
Cathy Dabell of the Jefferson County Elections office stated that although a resident may be a registered voter, absentee ballots must still be requested.
“We won’t automatically be mailing out the ballots,” Dabell said. “Once we receive the absentee ballot request, then we’ll send the ballots.”
Ballot requests should be filled out and returned to the county no later than May 19. An absentee ballot request can also be made online at idahovotes.gov.
Those requesting ballots should expect a wait in receiving ballots, as it may take ten to 14 days to process the request.
Previously, in-person absentee voting was scheduled to take place at the county courthouse two weeks prior to the election day. This is no longer an option due to COVID-19.
physical polling locations will no longer be available May 19.
For those with questions regarding elections or voting, call 208-745-7756.
The candidates for County Commissioner Dist. #1 are Brian M. Farnsworth of Rigby and Shayne Young (incumbent) of Rigby. This is a four year term.
Candidates for County Commissioner Dist. #2 are Ty Belnap of Rigby and Scott B. Hancock (incumbent) of Rigby. This position is a two year term.
Steven P. Anderson of Rigby is the only candidate for County Sheriff. This position holds a four year term.
For County Prosecuting Attorney are Paul Gary Butikofer (incumbent) of Rigby and Mark Taylor of Rigby.