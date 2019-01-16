The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a moratorium on accessory apartments in the county on Jan. 7. The moratorium will temporarily halt the issuance of permits for accessory apartments while Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway revises the ordinance.
“We want to adopt an interim ordinance that corrects the current ordinance that allows the building of a separate structure not attached to the primary dwelling,” Hathaway said.
The county’s current ordinance states that an accessory apartment does not need to be attached to the primary dwelling, which Hathaway said has become an issue.
“It corrects an inequity that was not intended by the original ordinance and the allowance of an accessory apartment,” he said.
The interim ordinance can be in place for up to one year or until such time that an updated ordinance is adopted, whichever occurs first.
The commissioners unanimously approved the moratorium.
“As I’ve indicated before, I think that this probably fits more in line with what the intent of the ordinance was to begin with,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Hathaway introduced the idea during the Nov. 26 meeting, explaining that people have taken advantage of the accessory apartments.
“It has become more of an issue lately,” he said.
During the Nov. 26 meeting, Hathaway said originally the accessory apartment was a part of the existing structure—which was not problematic— but it has now become a conflict with the county’s ordinance in an R1 zone.
“You have a lot people that might have a 3,000 or 4,000 square-foot home that can build half that size in accessory apartments,” he said. “That’s a pretty substantial home in an R1 zone— basically you have two homes in an R1 zone.”
The second issue he addressed was people begin renting the apartment out—which the county allows— after the family member who was living there moves out.
“But that’s the problem, if somebody came and said ‘I want to build a home and another smaller home in an R1 zone,’ we’d say ‘no you can’t do that,’” Hathaway said. “I think it creates a problem.”
Because of this, he suggested that they modify the ordinance to restrict accessory apartments to be a part of the existing structure and not a separate building. Once the ordinance is revised by he and Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Ziel, the moratorium will likely be lifted.
In other action, the commissioners approved a three-lot subdivision on 4629 E. 150 N.
Gene Scott’s application was introduced to the commissioners during the Dec. 17 meeting, but was tabled due to the proposal not meeting the county’s code regarding private roads.
Originally Scott proposed a four-lot subdivision, however according to the county’s ordinances a private road can only extend to three lots or less. With that Scott modified the application to three-lots.
“This addresses that issue,” Hathaway said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the subdivision.
“It does meet our planning and zoning requirements,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said.