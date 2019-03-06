An interim accessory apartment ordinance was adopted Feb. 25, after the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the written decision.
“The interim would require that all accessory apartments be attached to an existing structure that will amend our current Jefferson County Ordinance 3.4.4 that regulates accessory apartments,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
The interim ordinance will be lifted Jan. 6, 2020 after a permanent one is adopted after Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway drafts it.
The commissioners approved the moratorium on accessory apartments in the county on Jan. 7 that temporarily halted the issuance of permits for accessory apartments while Hathaway revises the ordinance.
The interim ordinance can be in place for up to one year or until such time that an updated ordinance is adopted, whichever occurs first.
The county’s current ordinance states that an accessory apartment does not need to be attached to the primary dwelling, which Hathaway said has become an issue. Originally the accessory apartment was a part of the existing structure—which Hathaway said was not problematic— but it has now become a conflict with the county’s ordinance in an R1 zone.
The second issue with the current ordinance Hathaway originally addressed was people begin renting the apartment out—which the county allows— after the family member who was living there moves out.
“But that’s the problem, if somebody came and said ‘I want to build a home and another smaller home in an R1 zone,’ we’d say ‘no you can’t do that,’” Hathaway said Nov. 26. “I think it creates a problem.”
In other discussion, Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Ziel informed the commissioners that Hathaway is working on his findings after he and other county officials went on a walkthrough of Challenger Pallet in September. During the walkthrough, Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said machines were turned on and off
Hathaway was not present at the meeting.
“There has been some people of the public thinking that we are not doing anything, and we do not want that perception to be that we just swept it under the rug,” Hancock said. “We are addressing it and taking care of issues. And if there are no issues, we need to make sure we point that out.”