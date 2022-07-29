According to a press release from Central Fire District, CFD was dispatched to an accident which occurred on July 27 on County Line Road, on the corner of 4400 E. 

The release reports there was a collision between a pick-up truck and a car which resulted in the car going into the canal with both the driver and the passenger unable to escape the vehicle. Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated the accident occurred after the car failed to yield.

