According to a press release from Central Fire District, CFD was dispatched to an accident which occurred on July 27 on County Line Road, on the corner of 4400 E.
The release reports there was a collision between a pick-up truck and a car which resulted in the car going into the canal with both the driver and the passenger unable to escape the vehicle. Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated the accident occurred after the car failed to yield.
Deputies from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Bonneville County Deputies were in the water to extricate the passengers. The driver was released first, and according to the release, the passenger was removed approximately thirty minutes later.
After removing the passenger from the vehicle, CFD reports CPR was started. Both driver and passenger were transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls Ambulance, the release states. According to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, the passenger did not survive the accident.
On the same day, CFD was dispatched to East Heise Road after a truck and horse trailer had rolled after missing a corner, states a separate press release from CFD.
Three occupants of the truck removed themselves from the vehicle, the release stated, and only one was taken to EIRMC by ambulance, but was in fair condition when transported.
The horse trailer, which was hauling three horses, ejected the animals as it rolled, CFD reported. All three horses died.
According to CFD, the driver of the pickup stated he lost control of the vehicle upon crossing a cattle guard. CFD reported they and Jefferson County Deputies remained on the scene for two to three hours to assist cleanup of the scene.
On July 28, CFD reported through a third press release they were dispatched to another vehicle rollover.
Rigby City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the call. They found a female in an upside-down vehicle on 76 N and 4200 E. According to CFD, she was extricated from the vehicle and transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls ambulance with some significant injuries.