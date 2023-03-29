Rigby Deputy Clerk Angie Hill has been able to obtain approval on an ADA Curb Grant for the City of Rigby, according to City Clerk Dave Swager at the March 16 City Council Meeting where the $60,000 grant was accepted.

“This is a grant Angie has been working on for a while,” Swager stated, “finally got approval on it.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.