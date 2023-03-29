Rigby Deputy Clerk Angie Hill has been able to obtain approval on an ADA Curb Grant for the City of Rigby, according to City Clerk Dave Swager at the March 16 City Council Meeting where the $60,000 grant was accepted.
“This is a grant Angie has been working on for a while,” Swager stated, “finally got approval on it.”
The grant, according to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s official website, was available up to $60,000 to cities, highways, counties and tribal governments. LHTAC further explains the ADA Curb Ramp Program is a state-administered program “providing for projects to build or correct curb ramps on the state highway system.”
Swager stated the state will provide 75 percent of the funding for the project if the city will cover the other 25 percent.
The council accepted the grant and approved a resolution, with minor edits, to be sent back to the state declaring the grant’s acceptance.
At the same meeting, Chief of Police Allen Fullmer presented a bid to the council for $6,264.22 to equip the Rigby Police Department’s newly acquired Tahoe with lights, sirens, siren speakers and strobes.
“The original bid was for $6,800,” Fullmer said, but explained he was able to wiggle the bid down by approximately $300.
Fullmer explained to the council that a radio for the vehicle was not included in the bid as the Department would be able to provide a radio and flashlight, and would not need to order new ones for the new vehicle.
Purchase of the Tahoe was approved during the March 2 council meeting, for the amount of $42,639. At the time, Fullmer assured the council there were sufficient funds for the vehicle and the equipment necessary.
In other business, at the same meeting, the council moved to approve the purchase of hoverboards, not to exceed $300, as prizes for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, coming up on April 8.
Council Woman Aliza King stated she had been working with Fullmer to ask local businesses for donations of bicycles for the event. She also reminded the council of the donation they provided last year, which were two hoverboards.
The council quickly agreed hoverboards would be an acceptable donation to the event again this year. King would purchase the board and deliver them to the Police Department. According to council discussion, the Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have already secured donations of bicycles.
Hoverboards, according to King and Council Chairman Becky Harrison, can cost anywhere from $100 to $150 a piece, depending on the type of board purchased. The council asked Swager if they could utilize the funds earned through a Blue Cross event, where they received $500. Swager stated he’d look into it before any decisions could be made to use the funds.
In the meantime, the council approved for King to purchase two hoverboards, and not exceed $300, and approved for use of the Blue Cross funds if the money was available for the project.
Fullmer expressed they will not need any additional assistance, such as parking lot plowing.
“We’ll just pray for warm weather,” Fullmer stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.