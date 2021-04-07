Aggravated assault with a sword in Jefferson County

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at approximately 9:35 p.m. March 28 to 4122 E. 300 N in Jefferson County in reference to a domestic dispute involving a weapon.
Upon deputies’ arrival, they came in contact with the homeowner, a 40-year-old female, who stated that she had called 911 because her nephew, Shawn Winterfeld, age 25, had threatened her with a sword, the report states.
After further investigation, it was discovered that Winterfeld and the victim were in the midst of a verbal dispute when Winterfeld retrieved a 24” sword from him belongings before proceedings to chase and threaten the victim.
Another adult family member intervened in the dispute and Winterfeld went to another area of the residence until the deputies arrived.
The release states that Winterfeld was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail and has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, IC 18-905(a).