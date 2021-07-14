At the Rigby City Council meeting held July 1, the council approved Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates to purchase an Aeration Industries aerator and to have Plant Operator Scott Humphries install the aerator. The purchase had been approved at a previous meeting, however, Rigby City Attorney Robin Dunn needed to go over the verbiage and details of the contract before it was finalized and approved on July 1.
Fielding stated they had received three budgetary proposals from three separate companies. Ultimately, it was decided Aeration Industries would provide the best option.
The cost of purchasing two, 10 Horsepower aerators is $78,200. Fielding stated the proposed timeline to receive them is about six weeks once the contract is finalized.
According to Fielding, though these are aerators, their primary function in this case is mixing in the oxidation ditches.
“In the Nuvoda process, the Canaf that we put in that is supposed to be floating around the basin has settled at the bottom of the ditch instead of being in suspension,” said Fielding. “So what we need to do is add a mixing element to the ditches to keep the media in suspension so that it can come into contact with the ammonia so we can get that treated.”
Fielding stated the Horsepower the aerator has gives an indication as to what it’s doing. The 10 Horsepower moves a lot more water than a 6.5 or 7.5 Horsepower aerator.
During the meeting, Fielding stated the issue isn’t that the project will be longer, it’s that the contract documents are specifically for equipment procurement, not a construction contract per se. The idea for the installation was fairly simple; Humphries already has automation works and can do it himself.
According to Fielding, if the city were to purchase this directly, then they would save four to six weeks rather than attempting to search for another loan or add more to the contract.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of two aerators and have Humphries install it.