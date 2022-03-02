AirTags, which can help device owners keep track of their purses, backpacks, kids and pets, may also pose a threat to personal security when used by the wrong hands.
According to a statement released by Apple on Feb. 10, AirTags are small disk-shaped devices designed to help customers keep track of their every-day items through the Find My app on their iPhones or iPads.
The quarter-sized devices, listed on Apple’s website for just under $30, are virtually weightless. Airtags can be attached to a keychain or a watch, or they can be discretely slipped into a purse, backpack or under a license plate.
The AirTag’s convenient nature has turned the device into a potentially dangerous tool for stalking and theft.
Detective Sandi Melanese with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department states that law enforcement always receives awareness when new technology like this comes out.
“They take technology that was meant to be helpful,” Melanese said, referring to those using AirTags for dangerous purposes. “This is the same technology that parents use to keep track of their young kids, like those watches or their phones... We don’t all take the time to clean out our purses or coats.”
One victim of AirTag stalking in Atlanta told CBS News she had found an AirTag that was placed in her car’s gas tank. She only knew to look for one due to a notification she received on her phone warning her of an “unknown accessory.”
While AirTags are Bluetooth devices, devices that emit short-range transmissions, Apple’s website boasts that users can even find devices that are “offline,” or too far out of range to establish a secure Bluetooth connection.
The tag’s owner is able to mark the device as “lost,” which triggers the Find My app to begin tracking the device’s location. The Apple website also claims that devices outside of internet or mobile networks can be found through the established Find My Network, where any nearby iPhones or similar devices can send the tag’s location to the iCloud digital storage.
In some cases, iPhone users have received notifications of “unknown devices” following them, which have turned out to be unregistered accessories such as AirPods or Apple Watches. The notification, however, is still enough to concern some individuals.
In their statement, Apple acknowledges the misuse of the AirTag and addresses the concerns brought up by their customers about unwanted tracking and the need to clarify which devices are being detected.
“Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies,” Apple’s statement says. “We have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings to help guard against further unwanted tracking.”
Their statement continues with reassurances, detailing information built into both their devices and applications that can aid law enforcement in finding individuals guilty of misusing the AirTag.
“Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement. We have successfully partnered with them on cases where information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged,” the statement says.
According to Melanese however, smart phone users have the ability to see all devices that are active and in their range.
“They’re Bluetooth devices that can only be connected to one device at a time,” Melanese said. “If you got into your phone or tablet, you can go to your Bluetooth settings and choose to ‘see all devices,’” and block any device.
While there have been no reports made of AirTag misuse to the Rigby City Police, Police Chief Sam Tower stated that the capability to stalk using technology has been around for a decade at least.
Tower stated a case came up nearly ten years ago in which an individual had used a beeper device to stalk someone. Law enforcement found the perpetrator was able to call the device and it would text back the device’s GPS location. This individual was caught and charged with a stalking felony.
“Apple really has this locked down,” Tower said. “They make it harder for people to use it nefariously.”
According to Idaho Law, placing a tracking device on a unsuspecting person is considered an Invasion of Privacy and falls under section 18-7906 of the Idaho Code, Stalking in the Second Degree, which is punishable by up to one year in prison or a $1,000 fine.
Tower is confident that if an instance of AirTag Stalking were to occur in Rigby, that the Police Department would be able to work with Apple to find and deal with the perpetrator.
“A lot of the tech companies, especially Apple, work with law enforcement, or have law departments that are great to work with,” Tower said.
If anyone suspects that they’re being stalked with any sort of tracking device, Tower states they should contact law enforcement and see if the officer can ascertain where the device may be.
In the meantime, Apple is actively working on fixing some of the issues within the Find My app that have been causing concern. The company’s statement says they will be rolling out updates that include new privacy settings during AirTag setup which will clearly state tags are meant to track their own belongings and any misuse of the tag will be subject to investigation by law enforcement.
Apple will also be addressing alert issues for AirPods, confirming the “Unknown Accessory Detected” alert will no longer display, but instead specify that AirPods have been detected to mitigate confusion and concern among customers.