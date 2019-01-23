Airport Board Chairman Michael Jenkins presented the annual airport report to the Rigby City Council Thursday night that explained much of the growth the airport has seen this past year.
“The airport is growing like the community is growing and like the county is growing” he said. “There’s a lot going on out there. We have more than double the economical impact of any other airport the size of Rigby.”
Jenkins said last year featured numerous challenges and accomplishments. He said last spring the wells supporting the tenants on the northeast side of the airport went dry. As a result a new well had to be drilled which involved trenching, piping, electrical work, pump controls and necessary asphalt.
Accomplishments included the acquisition of more property to expand the runway of the airport.
“The board is happy to report that the purchase was completed this past year with an additional eight acres under contract for purchase in two years,” he said.
Jenkins indicated that with the purchase of the property, the airport board will be looking at grant opportunities to purchase an expansion of the fence as well as laying asphalt to lengthen the runway, costs of which have yet to be determined.
A new hanger is also planned for the northeast side of the airport along with the four that have already been implemented on the southeast side with more in the works.
Lastly, Jenkins said his final term as a board member expired this year. Because he has reached his nine year limit, Bruce Spalding will be replacing Jenkins as the chairman of the board. Although his term has concluded, Jenkins said he will still act as a volunteer.
“I’ll still be out there. I’ll be one of those airport tenants that helps out now,” he said.
In other discussion, City Clerk Dave Swager informed the council that the Jefferson County Historical Society and Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum Board is seeking assistance to insulate the museum.
Swager said the estimated insulation cost is approximately $10,000 and that the museum board said they could cover $5,000. He said City Deputy Clerk Angie Hill is currently searching for grants from PacifiCorp, Idaho Community and CHC Foundation among others to help cover part of, or the total cost of the insulation.
Councilman Adam Hall however questioned if the museum would still partake in sharing the cost if a grant covers the total cost. Swager said he couldn’t answer the question.
“We’ve invested a ton of money into that building,” he said. “I don’t like putting more money into when we get $10 a year in rent.”