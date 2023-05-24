While the $500,000 Community Block Grant has not been officially approved for the City of Roberts’ Waste Water project, it is in preapproval stages according to the May 9 City Council draft minutes. In preparation for the grant’s disbursement, the council approved a contract with Altura Community Consulting to oversee administration of the grant money through its duration.

The contract obligates Roberts to pay Altura $65,000 to perform this duty. Altura has been directly involved in aiding the city to secure funding on this project. The application for the Community Block Grant was submitted in November last year.


