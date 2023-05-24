While the $500,000 Community Block Grant has not been officially approved for the City of Roberts’ Waste Water project, it is in preapproval stages according to the May 9 City Council draft minutes. In preparation for the grant’s disbursement, the council approved a contract with Altura Community Consulting to oversee administration of the grant money through its duration.
The contract obligates Roberts to pay Altura $65,000 to perform this duty. Altura has been directly involved in aiding the city to secure funding on this project. The application for the Community Block Grant was submitted in November last year.
“It hasn’t been awarded yet,” Mayor Robert “B.J.” Berlin stated in a phone interview following the meeting. “Basically, yes, we have it. But there are still a couple of things Altura has to work on to secure it.”
According to the March 22 edition of The Jefferson Star, Taylor Carr with Altura reported she had received a request for additional information on the project, which she had said was a good sign as far as securing the funds.
In February Carr had announced to the Roberts City Council they had received a $2 million State Tribal Assistance Grant through the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s program for rural, small and tribal municipalities.
At the February 21 council meeting, Berlin had stated the city had been setting aside funds for the project by incrementally raising fees in preparation.
The total cost of the project was estimated to be around $2 million back in January of 2022. However, according to Jaden Jackson in August of 2022, the rise in costs for materials and fuel has raised the estimated cost to $4 million.
Currently, Berlin said, the city has just about $2.5 million available of the $4 million necessary.
While Berlin stated there are still some applications the city has put out for funding, he expects to begin the project next year. There has not been a date set for bidding, however the city is preparing to bid the project out soon, he said.
This project will see the the repair and replacement of several issues found in the city’s most recent sewer study, which showed nearly 75 percent of main sewer lines were failing due to age.
Along with the replacement of equipment, Roberts will also be installing a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system which will automatically report any operational problems as they occur.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.