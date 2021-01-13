As staying home became the “norm” in 2020, more people began buying canned beverages to enjoy from their refrigerators.
Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders increased demand for packaged food and drinks which has resulted in a shortage of aluminum cans in the United States as manufacturers faced a sudden spike in demand.
Anheuser-Busch has a plant located in Idaho Falls and an Anheuser-Busch Representative stated, “While we’re in a strong position, we are not immune to the significant and ongoing supply pressure the industry is facing as a result of the prolonged impact of COVID-19. We are taking a strategic and proactive approach to facing this challenge, planning ahead and making hard but informed decisions to prioritize products and packages.”
The Brewers Association posted in July 2020 that over the last several years, aluminum cans have become the majority packaging for craft brewers as well as well as for manufacturers of soft drinks, seltzers, waters, coffees, kombuchas, energy drinks, wines and cocktails and other beverages.
The release goes on to state that the shift of sales from restaurants, bars and breweries to off-premise sales because of COVID-19 closures has increased demand for packages beverages and that all can sizes (16 ounce, 12 ounce, slim 12 ounce, etc.) have all had periods of shortages.
“Can manufacturers are reported to be operating at capacity with no quick or easy way to increase production,” the piece said. “More can manufacturing capacity is due to come online by the end of 2021, but demand is likely to continue to outpace supply through next year or possibly longer.”