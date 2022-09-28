The Rigby City Council approved the amended budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year following a public hearing held on September 15 to do so.

Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler stated at the September 1 council meeting that at the end of the fiscal year it is common to amend the budget for that year to reflect line items which had not previously been budgeted.

