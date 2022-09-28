The Rigby City Council approved the amended budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year following a public hearing held on September 15 to do so.
Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler stated at the September 1 council meeting that at the end of the fiscal year it is common to amend the budget for that year to reflect line items which had not previously been budgeted.
“We have to change the budget to account for grants that didn’t get put in, etcetera,” Datwyler said.
Most of the amendments made to budget took place in the police and sewer funds, where grant revenues were higher than originally budgeted for and the sewer fund where large fund transfers were made, according to City Clerk Dave Swager.
“When we budgeted, we only budgeted for Police Highway Safety Grants,” Swager said, “for a little over nine thousand. I’m projecting they’ll come in actually at around twenty thousand. So we need to increase the budget coming in for revenues by eleven thousand.”
He stated that additional eleven thousand was offset by an increase in salaries in the amount of eleven thousand. Other line items also needed adjusting, so Swager stated he moved unused funds from the prosecuting fund from outside legal. He also moved unused funds from employee insurance to provide money for the police department’s fuel and ammunition.
Under sewer revenue, the city already authorized the transfer of $1.5 million to the Waste Water Treatment Plant, Swager stated he now only needs to have the budget agree with that transfer.
The first reading of the ordinance amending the budget was read that night while the second reading was read on Sept. 15, following a brief hearing in which there were no public comments for or against the amendments.
In other business, at the same meeting, Swager informed the city council of an impeding increase to sewer revenue rates.
“Each successive year you’re going to see it get more expensive,” Swager stated.
Rates will increase to $3.50 per household, a 6.7 percent increase over last year’s.
The increase, however, according to council discussion is potential, as additional connections can help even out the cost to the city. Swager stated this year the city picked up approximately 300 connections to the sewer system.
No action was taken on this matter, as Swager mentioned this was an informational agenda item.
“The council needs to be aware,” he said, “you’re having successive increases in the coming years.”
Also at the Sept. 1 meeting, Police Chief Allen Fullmer reported the Police Department is doing well. All the officers were sworn in under Fullmer’s authority on August 29.
New officers have reported to Fullmer that they are thankful for the guidance and training they have received. According to Fullmer, his meeting with his officers since starting as the new Police Chief have been positive meeting.
Fullmer also reported he has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eastern Idaho Crime stoppers, which includes all Upper-Valley agencies. He has also signed another MOU with Upper Valley CAC, renewing the departments relationship with them allowing for CAC to perform forensic work for Rigby.
“It’s going to be a great working relationship with them,” Fullmer said.
Fullmer reported Jefferson County has donated ten used computers to the Rigby Police Department in the past week. These computers have been taken out of service in the county, and Fullmer stated the Police Department’s current computers have been in dire need of replacement.
“That was one thing I wanted to do,” he said, “was update the computers and computer systems.”
The county has also advised Fullmer to update the computer firewalls. He is also speaking with Swager regarding updated internet speeds.
The security cameras in the Police Department have not been working properly for over six months, Fullmer stated. He stated he is currently working on collecting bids for updated cameras and stated he will bring the bids to the upcoming council meeting. So far he has received two bids that are right around the $5,000 and $6,000 range, Fullmer said.
Fullmer told the council he would like to upgrade the door locks at the station to key-pad or card locks instead of key locks. He did notify them the cost he found for replacing three doors, which was nearly $6,000.
Council woman Aliza King recommended asking Urban Renewal to use some of the money allotted to the department’s side door and use it instead for the lock replacements.
In closing, Fullmer stated he believes the Rigby Police Department will work with the county more in the future, and use the resources available to them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.