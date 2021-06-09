At the Rigby City Council Meeting held May 20, the amendments made to the Waste Water Treatment Plant contract were tabled by the council. The amendment was for an additional $10,000,000 to be added to the budget.
According to Scott Humphries, the Plant Operator, the additional funds are for headworks improvements. These improvements include putting in another raptor fine screen that takes out garbage in the water, adding another grit removal system, as well as making the electrical room larger to hold more equipment.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $23,000,000.
During the meeting, council members were uncertain about the additional costs being added to the original plan. The original budget was for approximately $13,000,000.
Rigby City Council held another meeting June 3 where they further discussed the budget for WWTP improvements. The council decided to table it until they could look over the contract again with the engineers from Keller’s Engineering.
According to Humphries, the city wants to discuss with Keller’s Engineering where they may be able to save the city money.
Humphries stated the council took off the headworks improvements for now to see if the city will be able to receive extra funding.
“The city wants to meet BPA requirements as well as save money for the residents,” Humphries said.
According to Humphries, the timeline of the project has not changed, which is a total of 52 months, with seven of those months for construction. However, instead of a completion date of February, it will be April. The preliminary design of the plant is still due July 1, 2021.