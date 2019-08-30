A solider from eastern Idaho has been killed in Afghanistan, according to multiple social media posts from elected officials.
Dustin Ard, son of former Ammon Mayor Bruce Ard, died Thursday.
"We received news that we lost our son Dustin in Afganistan," said Bruce Ard, according to a post by Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby. "My heart has a hole so big I can hardly stand it. He was the finest young man I have ever known. Not because he was my son but because if the person he is. A great son, brother, father, and husband. He loved his country and was the kind of person we should all be. Son, I Love you and know we will see each other again. I will miss you every day I live without you. Love Dad."
This is a developing story. It will be updated as information verified.
Post Register