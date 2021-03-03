Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson and Assistant Chief Nic White will be trading the Idaho winter weather for warmth and humidity as they travel to Florida to finalize the build of a new engine for the fire district.
"While we're in Florida, we'll be sitting down with an engineer to finalize the body build on where to put things like the pump," Anderson said.
Once the engine is completed, CFD will send out two people to drive the truck back from Florida.
The new engine, which will cost approximately $400,000, was approved in Aug. of 2020. The original cost was almost $409,000 but the district was able to cut costs by either doing full payment on completion of the truck or for partial prepayment with the contract, and an additional discount if the district picked up the truck themselves for delivery.
The trucks used by CFD are produced by Pierce, which Anderson says the department opted to work with "a long time ago."
The cost of the trip was included with the price of the new truck and the trip is set take place the week of March 8.