The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved on June 19 to allow Sheriff Steve Anderson to move forward in ordering equipment which will be used to provide the Jefferson County Courthouse with additional security measures, as well as writing two additional security deputies into the budget for the following year.
“This was one of the items we talked about, security, in executive session,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock. “There have been some issues in other courthouses in our area, and we had judge Watkins here to talk to us about it.”
Hancock further explained Judge Dane Watkins felt it was important for Jefferson County to look into creating a single-point of entry at the courthouse, which would be equipped with additional security measures. These concerns, he explained, came following recent security breaches in a nearby county.
Following the June 5 meeting, Anderson was approved to look into acquiring pricing estimates for entry-way metal detectors and a pass-though x-ray machine which will be set up at a single-point of entry at the courthouse.
According to Anderson, the equipment he looked at would be approximately $35,000, with less than another $10,000 for installation. However, he mentioned he had also been told by Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires that the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be utilized for this project, as well as some funding from Homeland Security.
“ARPA can be used for the construction part,” Anderson said, “and Homeland Security can help cover some of the cost of the equipment.”
Hancock reminded Anderson at the meeting that he would need to include the two additional deputies into the Sheriff’s Office’s budget. Anderson explained the two security deputies, at the current rate, would be approximately $45,000 each as well.
He explained there would be one deputy stationed at the entry running the security system at a time, unless there was a big trial, then both would be on duty simultaneously.
Hancock stated the board had discussed possibly closing off the Annex building from the main courthouse so that patrons could not pass into one building from the other. However, as there are several kids entering and exiting the Jefferson County Extension Office, there are still logistics which need to be worked out.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor recommended some security measures be considered for the annex building as well.
“I have to say, it’s a sign of the times that we live in today, and we wouldn’t want to have something bad happen,” said County Commissioner Shayne Young. “We might not want it, but I think we need it.”
Commissioner Roger Clark agreed, that we hate to see things change, but he feels it is warranted that the county look into acquiring additional security measures in an effort to proactively everybody in the building safe.
Anderson will need to bring to the board a formal proposal for approval on the purchase and installation of the equipment, complete with the budget proposal for the security deputies, Hancock said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.