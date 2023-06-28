The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved on June 19 to allow Sheriff Steve Anderson to move forward in ordering equipment which will be used to provide the Jefferson County Courthouse with additional security measures, as well as writing two additional security deputies into the budget for the following year.

“This was one of the items we talked about, security, in executive session,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock. “There have been some issues in other courthouses in our area, and we had judge Watkins here to talk to us about it.”


