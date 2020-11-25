Masked up and a list in hand, Darlene Anderson was ready to redeem the grand prize from The Jefferson Star’s annual Turkey Days contest – a $100 shopping spree at Broulim’s in Rigby.

Anderson purchased her turkey the day before she received word of her big win, but that didn’t stop her from finding a few things to garnish her table for Thanksgiving.

“I’m here just about every other day,” Anderson said. “We won’t mind getting a ham though.”

Anderson stated she was usually at Broulim’s buying cat food for the strays she takes in. Her husband, Larry, walked nearby, ready to fetch items from Darlene’s list.

As they collected a ham and veggies to cans of tuna, Darlene and Larry stated that they’ve never won a turkey or a drawing in their 40+ years of living in Rigby.

“I was pretty shocked when [Earlene] called me and told me I had won,” Anderson said.

As she shopped, Anderson spoke about some of her favorite Thanksgiving dishes and talked about the extra precautions and safety measures they were going to be taking for the Thanksgiving dinner, reminiscing on events her church usually holds around the holidays.

On the way towards check out, some chocolate covered oranges caught Anderson’s eye. She didn’t mind taking one. She loves oranges.

Other winners from the Turkey Days drawing are as follows:

Vogue Dimensions (Salon Product Basket) — Jodi Grgich, Rigby

Broulim’s (Turkeys) — Marie McLean, Rigby; Brent Stout, Rigby

Ririe Bank of Commerce ($25 Gift Card) — Blair Moncur, Ririe

Rigby Bank of Commerce ($25 Gift Card) — Glenna Gilchrist, Roberts

Bob’s Kwik Serv ($30 Gift Card) — Mike Thorngren

Mobley Physical Therapy (Veggie Trays) — Bailey Jo Newson, Rigby; Jori Sevy, Menan

Upper Valley Family Medicine ($30 Fred Meyer Gift Card) — Lydia Armstrong, Rigby

Townsquare Dental (Free Turkey & Sack of Potatoes) — Deborah Gutierez, Rigby

Papa Kelsey’s (Medium Pizzas) — Brenna Kelly, Rigby; Pete Gilstrap, Rigby

Idaho Drug — (Turkeys) Cheryl Christensen, Rigby; Connie Page, Rigby; ($10 Gift Cards) Jolene Willis, Rigby; Jenna Forbush, Rigby

Dansie-Hepworth Dental (Turkeys) — Kaye Field, Rigby; Kelli Puzey, Rigby

Creation Station (One custom t-shirt and hat) — Lana Wilde, Lewisville

Eclipz Salon (Service & Product Basket) — Ron Scott, Rigby

Scotty’s Two (Turkey) — Jacob Purcell, Rigby

Floral Classics (Thanksgiving Arrangement) — Debra Sperry, Rigby

Les Schwab Tire (Turkey) — Jane Campbell, Rigby

Teton Vision (Pies) — Diane Plomaritis, Rigby; Connie Shippard

Westmark Credit Union ($25 Gift Card) — Ronda Rasmussen, Rigby

Ron’s Point S (Turkeys) — Christy Bloxham, Rigby; Camille Phillips, Rigby

Arctic Circle ($20 Gift Card) — Debbie Hunter

Scotty’s True Value (Turkey) — Kent Sperry, Rigby

Rigby Physical Therapy ($25 Gift Cards) — Shelby Hanning, Rigby; LeRoy Mitchell, Rigby