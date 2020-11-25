Masked up and a list in hand, Darlene Anderson was ready to redeem the grand prize from The Jefferson Star’s annual Turkey Days contest – a $100 shopping spree at Broulim’s in Rigby.
Anderson purchased her turkey the day before she received word of her big win, but that didn’t stop her from finding a few things to garnish her table for Thanksgiving.
“I’m here just about every other day,” Anderson said. “We won’t mind getting a ham though.”
Anderson stated she was usually at Broulim’s buying cat food for the strays she takes in. Her husband, Larry, walked nearby, ready to fetch items from Darlene’s list.
As they collected a ham and veggies to cans of tuna, Darlene and Larry stated that they’ve never won a turkey or a drawing in their 40+ years of living in Rigby.
“I was pretty shocked when [Earlene] called me and told me I had won,” Anderson said.
As she shopped, Anderson spoke about some of her favorite Thanksgiving dishes and talked about the extra precautions and safety measures they were going to be taking for the Thanksgiving dinner, reminiscing on events her church usually holds around the holidays.
On the way towards check out, some chocolate covered oranges caught Anderson’s eye. She didn’t mind taking one. She loves oranges.
Other winners from the Turkey Days drawing are as follows:
Vogue Dimensions (Salon Product Basket) — Jodi Grgich, Rigby
Broulim’s (Turkeys) — Marie McLean, Rigby; Brent Stout, Rigby
Ririe Bank of Commerce ($25 Gift Card) — Blair Moncur, Ririe
Rigby Bank of Commerce ($25 Gift Card) — Glenna Gilchrist, Roberts
Bob’s Kwik Serv ($30 Gift Card) — Mike Thorngren
Mobley Physical Therapy (Veggie Trays) — Bailey Jo Newson, Rigby; Jori Sevy, Menan
Upper Valley Family Medicine ($30 Fred Meyer Gift Card) — Lydia Armstrong, Rigby
Townsquare Dental (Free Turkey & Sack of Potatoes) — Deborah Gutierez, Rigby
Papa Kelsey’s (Medium Pizzas) — Brenna Kelly, Rigby; Pete Gilstrap, Rigby
Idaho Drug — (Turkeys) Cheryl Christensen, Rigby; Connie Page, Rigby; ($10 Gift Cards) Jolene Willis, Rigby; Jenna Forbush, Rigby
Dansie-Hepworth Dental (Turkeys) — Kaye Field, Rigby; Kelli Puzey, Rigby
Creation Station (One custom t-shirt and hat) — Lana Wilde, Lewisville
Eclipz Salon (Service & Product Basket) — Ron Scott, Rigby
Scotty’s Two (Turkey) — Jacob Purcell, Rigby
Floral Classics (Thanksgiving Arrangement) — Debra Sperry, Rigby
Les Schwab Tire (Turkey) — Jane Campbell, Rigby
Teton Vision (Pies) — Diane Plomaritis, Rigby; Connie Shippard
Westmark Credit Union ($25 Gift Card) — Ronda Rasmussen, Rigby
Ron’s Point S (Turkeys) — Christy Bloxham, Rigby; Camille Phillips, Rigby
Arctic Circle ($20 Gift Card) — Debbie Hunter
Scotty’s True Value (Turkey) — Kent Sperry, Rigby
Rigby Physical Therapy ($25 Gift Cards) — Shelby Hanning, Rigby; LeRoy Mitchell, Rigby