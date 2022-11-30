Angie Robison recognized as School Board Chair of the Year
At this year’s Idaho School Board Association’s annual conference, which took place on Nov. 10, Jefferson Joint School District #251’s Board of Trustees Chairperson Angie Robison was recognized as the association’s Board Chair of The Year. According to Board Clerk Monica Pauley, this is the highest honor a board trustee can receive.

“I had no clue,” Robison said, regarding her knowledge of being selected out of all the Board Chairs across the state. “I was told we were going because Monica was receiving an award.”


