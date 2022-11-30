Angie Robison recognized as School Board Chair of the Year

At this year’s Idaho School Board Association’s annual conference, which took place on Nov. 10, Jefferson Joint School District #251’s Board of Trustees Chairperson Angie Robison was recognized as the association’s Board Chair of The Year. According to Board Clerk Monica Pauley, this is the highest honor a board trustee can receive.
“I had no clue,” Robison said, regarding her knowledge of being selected out of all the Board Chairs across the state. “I was told we were going because Monica was receiving an award.”
Instead, she stated, her entire family drove to Boise through bad weather to meet her at the conference and surprise her as she received the recognition.
“It’s a great honor,” she stated.
Robison, a native of Archer who currently resides just west of Roberts, has been on the district’s school board for 22 years and has been Board Chair for around eight years.
When she first joined, she said, she had already been involved with the schools doing various volunteer projects to be involved in her children’s education.
When the Trustee from her zone resigned, she took the opportunity to apply to board and become more involved with the schools. Her first year, she was appointed to fill the vacancy, and has been re-elected every four years since.
Since joining, all of her kids have graduated. All of her grandchildren currently old enough to attend school are enrolled within the district.
Robison stated she has been proud to be a part of the quickly growing district and being able to participate in the opportunities to build and provide quality schools as they continue to grow and expand.
“Even now, amazing things are happening in education,” she said.
She was involved in getting the World Language Immersion Program up and running in the district, a program which is now active in almost every school. Another project she believes would be beneficial for the district would be the addition of a Careers Technical Education building.
“It would be great to offer opportunities to all of our students, even if they aren’t college bound,” she said.
This way, she said, all the high school students would have the opportunity to prepare for a variety of different careers, including technical vocations.
Of all her years on the school board, Robison stated it has been a great experience to work and learn with each of the trustees and administrators she has worked with over the years.
“You hear stories of other districts where board members don’t always get along,” she said, “but the whole time I’ve been on this board... we’ve had a great board with no trouble.”
She stated Jefferson’s school board focuses on children while they do their work, understanding that through everything they do, the children come first.
