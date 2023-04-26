Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires announced on April 17 Engineered Structures Inc. had been selected as the lowest bidder for the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex building’s basement completion project.

Bids for the project were publicly opened and read on April 13 and ESI’s bid for $949,730 was selected to proceed with the project. The second lowest bidder came in at only about $9,000 higher than ESI, Squires said, stating the bids were all fairly close in range.


