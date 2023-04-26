Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires announced on April 17 Engineered Structures Inc. had been selected as the lowest bidder for the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex building’s basement completion project.
Bids for the project were publicly opened and read on April 13 and ESI’s bid for $949,730 was selected to proceed with the project. The second lowest bidder came in at only about $9,000 higher than ESI, Squires said, stating the bids were all fairly close in range.
“We did have a successful bidder,” Squires said, “who came in within our budget range, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
The estimated project cost, according to the call for bids released in March, was $960,000, about $160,000 higher than the county’s preliminary estimate from earlier this year, a cost Squires stated is a result of current inflation.
The next step in the process, she explained, was to solidify a contract with ESI. She stated she had shared the contract draft with the commissioners following the bid awarding. The contract, she said, is not ready to be signed quite yet as the county still needs to communicate the contract items with their contracted architect firm, NBW.
Squires also mentioned the county should wait to sign the contract until Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor has had the chance to review the contract as well.
Once the county has made necessary changes to the contract, it will then move forward to the contractor for approval. They will then provide a final draft along with other necessary legal documentation.
“I hate to rush,” Squires said, “but the sooner we can get moving on this, the sooner we can get signatures and get a notice to start work out there.”
County Commissioner Roger Clark reminded the board and the attending public this project would be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act Funds, of which Jefferson County received a total of $5.8 million, and would have not be a burden on local property taxes.
Squires reiterated there would be no direct impact on taxpayers or levies, as the project was pretty leveraged to best benefit the community.
As reported in the April 5 edition of The Jefferson Star, Squires stated the reason for completing this project now was to avoid bonding and raising taxes. The federal government’s disbursement of ARPA funds presented a good opportunity to expand workable space in the courthouse.
Departments such as Information Technology and the Public Defender’s Office will be moving down into the completed basement’s offices to create more room on the ground level to expand the courts offices.
The basement, according to floor plans the county released on March 28, will include a large classroom space which will primarily be used for 4-H classes and other county department trainings. Squires stated at the time the classroom would also be available for public use as other large courthouse rooms are.
