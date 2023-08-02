More than a year after putting the project out to bid, the Roberts Fire District has received approval to have an annex building constructed directly north of the existing fire station, a project which will cost the district a total of $430,000.
The annex building, which will be used to house equipment the fire district has recently acquired, will be a 54 feet wide by 80 feet long steel building with wooden framing, according to Fire Commissioner Jerry VanLeuven. Morten Buildings will begin pre-constructing the building in their Pocatello plant, which will then be brought to Roberts and assembled.
“We’re hoping to start site prep at the end of the month,” VanLeuven said. “Then we can start construction in September and hopefully have it ready by winter.”
Roberts Fire had initiated the process on this project in November of 2021, according to VanLeuven, and put the project out to bid in March of last year. However, over the following frame of time construction costs saw a 100 percent increase in inflation, stalling the project.
In 2021, he said, Roberts would have been able to have the annex building built on the same parcel of land for only $175,000. In response to that price, the fire district budgeted $238,000 for the construction and a couple of smaller projects.
Following the increase in construction costs, they held off on the building, he said, but then chose to move forward despite no sign of inflation slowing.
“We decided that if we didn’t get it done now, we’d never be able to build it,” VanLeuven said.
This year’s cost of the project is nearly double what it would have been last year; to pay for the project, RFD issued a Tax Anticipation Notice (TAN), a short-term debt security, to cover the cost.
The construction of an annex building for the station has been a long time coming. According to VanLeuven, the fire commission had discussed the need for one, off and on, for the last ten years despite not having the funds to build it. He further stated they had discussed available grants for seven or eight years to aid with the project.
The building’s purpose is to house recently acquired equipment and shelter it from weather events such as snow, rain, and sun. Having not completed the project last year, VanLeuven said, resulted in some maintenance issues in their equipment.
RFD currently stores an eight-wheel-drive military-grade HMTT which is on loan to them from the Idaho Department of Lands. The vehicle holds up to 2,500 gallons and is used in fighting large fires in the Dubois area and out by Idaho National Laboratories. This tanker is stored outdoors.
Also stored outdoors are a conventional fire truck donated to them from Idaho Falls Fire District and a portable water tank which RFD would prefer to store indoors to prevent degrading.
The annex will shelter these and a fire truck which they purchased from Bonneville County a few years ago to replace their own truck.
“In 1991, when we built the current station, a 50-foot building would have three bays and could fit five to six vehicles. Newer trucks are bigger, that’s just the way they’re making them,” VanLeuven said.
