More than a year after putting the project out to bid, the Roberts Fire District has received approval to have an annex building constructed directly north of the existing fire station, a project which will cost the district a total of $430,000.

The annex building, which will be used to house equipment the fire district has recently acquired, will be a 54 feet wide by 80 feet long steel building with wooden framing, according to Fire Commissioner Jerry VanLeuven. Morten Buildings will begin pre-constructing the building in their Pocatello plant, which will then be brought to Roberts and assembled.


