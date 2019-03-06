The completion of the Jefferson County annex building has once again been delayed. The expected completion date is now set for the end of March. Commissioner Scott Hancock informed the county’s department heads of the delay during a staff meeting held Feb. 25.
Originally planned to be ready for departments to move-in in late February, Hancock said the contractors will now need the whole month of March to finish the building and that departments may be able to move-in in two to three weeks.
He indicated that once heat is established, it will take at least six days for carpet to be installed. Likewise, the building’s elevator is scheduled to be installed the second week of March which is required for the county to receive its permanent occupancy certificate.
Later in the meeting, NBW Architect Scott Nielson informed the commissioners that they are planning to get offices for the Prosecutor’s Office and Probation done first, so that they can move out of the leased buildings.
“We’re narrowing in,” he said. “We’re getting very close.”
Nielson noted that the county can plan on being out of the rentals by the beginning of April.
“We’re just working through the refinements,” he said.
Lastly, during the staff meeting, Hancock suggested that the county vehicles be parked on the east end of the parking lot after receiving complaints from a patron regarding county-owned vehicles being parked near the entrance.
“We had a little bit of bad publicity about our parking lot,” Hancock said. “Work with your employees to encourage them to park as far out as they can.”
He suggested that they place a couple temporary handicap parking signs in the parking lot to provide a few more spaces for the public.
“We had one individual who was really upset about it,” Hancock said.
Hancock referenced a letter published in the Feb. 6 edition of The Jefferson Star written by Rigby resident David Swager.
“The lack of courtesy exhibited by the drivers of the county owned vehicles occupying parking spaces designated for the public use bothered me given the hardship I saw with the elderly gentleman attempting to enter the courthouse. On Thursday, January 17, I sent an email to the Jefferson County’s commissioners requesting that they have employees driving county vehicles park at the far end of the parking lot. Yesterday on leaving the courthouse I again noticed three county owned vehicles again parked in the first six parking spaces designated for public use and one county pickup parked in the center parking spaces about 6-8 spaces down from the front door,” the letter states.
In other discussion, the county is forming a key policy committee that will consist of elected officials, all of the department heads (excluding Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath and Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Administrator Mitch Whitmill) and Commissioner Shayne Young.
County Clerk Colleen Poole said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Captain John Wolfe has indicated that he would like a few things added and changed in the policy.
“I think the timing is good with the new building going up,” she said.
Poole said she expects the committee will meet one or two times to discuss additions and modifications they would like to see in the policy, and then they would present it to the commissioners at a later date for approval.
“I don’t think it will take long,” she said.