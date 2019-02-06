Annex building nearing completion

The new Jefferson County Annex building is expected to be completed by the end of February after its original completion date for late January was delayed due to sub-water issues in the building’s basement.
Commissioner Scott Hancock told the county’s department heads Jan. 28 that the expected move-in date is scheduled for March 1.
NBW Architect Scott Nielson told the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Jan. 25 that the cement has been poured in the basement to mediate the high sub-water issue that the building was experiencing last summer. The floor was raised roughly 14-inches and the elevator shaft will be raised in the coming weeks. It is currently four-feet lower than the basement floor.
Other than pouring concrete in the building’s basement, Project Manager Blair Baker said partitions are beginning to be installed on the top two floors, central heat is nearing activation, window seals are in and everything is ready to get the chair rail in.
Baker also indicated they need to connect electrical, but to do that they need to shut down the power in the courthouse for approximately four hours. He said when the power goes out, the courthouse’s generator should turn on.
“We’re going to do a little more research today and figure out what it’s going to do when we shut the power off,” he said.
During the Jan. 28 staff meeting, Hancock said after speaking with departments that will be impacted by the outage, they may consider having the work be completed after-hours and pay the overtime costs.
“Rather than taking some of our departments down,” he said.
Sheriff Steve Anderson said the first outage had already effected his department. Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires said she doesn’t think the county should be on the hook for the overtime costs.
“They can adjust their schedules to not pay overtime,” she said.
Because of the winter storms and sub-water issues, the county’s road and bridge department was unable to pour asphalt for the parking lot. When the building is completed, a temporary parking lot will likely be implemented to lessen congestion in the courthouse parking lot.
“We’ll probably wait for a break in the weather, until it warms up a little bit,” Hancock said. “That’ll be one of the last things we do before we move in.”
Hancock also said Twisted Technologies and Omnitech Solutions are nearly finished with running wiring throughout the building.