During the Rigby City Council meeting held Aug. 26, Mayor Jason Richardson informed the public that Fox Investing had informed the council prior to the meeting that the developers have chosen to postpone their request for annexation and zone designation of their property located on 3855 E 300 N.
“They are reassessing what they are going to ask the city,” said Richardson.
During the public comment portion at the beginning of the meeting, Brian and Jenny Decker voiced to the council their concerns.
“We just wanted to reiterate our concerns about the property next to us that is interested in going commercial,” said Jenny. “As I said last time, knowing that there may possibly be storage units, if it were to go commercial they could put whatever they want in there, and that raised my concern. The commercial that is going next to it to the west, I get that. We just would like it to stay residential.”
Jenny stated during a previous council meeting, they all saw Fox Enterprises plans and they were planning on putting storage units in, and Jenny reiterated from her previous statements in another meeting that she and her husband would just like something more beautiful.
Brian then followed his wife, stating he has had a big education on community and politics over the past few months and has read a lot about state statutes.
“We tried to inform Rigby Planning and Zoning why that isn’t the best use of that property,” Brian said. “I take a little bit of issue with the council not able to overturn a conditional use permit, so I would ask that you look into that.”
The public comment portion was then closed and there was no decision made by the council.
During the Aug. 5 Rigby City Council Meeting, Fox Investing was requesting annexation and zone designation for their property.
City Clerk Dave Swager stated the property was used for storage by the original owner, and now the developers want it to be annexed into the city so they could build storage units.
According to Swager, Rigby Planning and Zoning had recommended a privacy fence and a security fence for the property at a previous meeting.
Fox Investing was not present at this meeting, and so Richardson opened up public comment for the two that were signed up.
First to speak against the development of the storage units was Brian Decker.
According to Brian, the parcel of land was previously owned by Bartley and Stowell. They had spent years developing it, and it wasn’t just a place to store tractors. Decker stated they had purchased their property to maintain the local legacy.
“We have an invested interest to not only protect our property but also the historic legacy of my father-in-law,” said Decker. “We are aware of a plan to develop this part commercially when we purchased our property.”
Brian stated he thought it was reasonable the owner of the property requested annexation and to have access to city water and sewer, but does not want the unsightly storage units.
According to Brian, the minutes from a previous meeting stated he agreed with the storage units, but he said he does not.
Decker’s wife Jenny Stowell Decker then spoke against the storage units as well.
Jenny stated the application does say access to city water and sewer, which Jenny claimed Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated was near impossible. Jenny stated is near impossible, but not impossible.
“We’re not totally against it going commercial, but we would like to see something beautiful,” said Jenny. “Something that flows with what the city is looking at. We would like you to consider talking with Urban Development to make the area beautiful.”
Richardson then closed public comment, and since a representative was not present, moved to allow council members to ask questions.
King stated since it’s already R-1, so it’s touchy trying to change the zone.
Harrison had moved to table the decision until the council had time to double check their feelings and wait until they could hear from City Attorney Robin Dunn.
Datwyler was the only one who had voted to not table the decision, the rest of the board voted to table the discussion until the council’s Aug. 26 meeting.