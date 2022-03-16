Annexation and Zoning hearing for Southgate Properties postponed

Residents near 460 E and 4000 North gathered at City Hall for the public hearing on March 10. Due to inadequate space for all of the attendees, Planning and Zoning Commissioners moved to postpone the hearing.
Due to an over-capacity crowd at City Hall during the March 10 public hearing for Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Capital LLC’s application to annex and zone their property at 460 East and 4800 North, the Planning and Zoning Commission moved to postpone the hearing until next month.
Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Capital LLC applied to annex their purchased land into the City of Rigby and zone the land to allow for their preferred use. Southgate Properties asked the Planning and Zoning Commissioners to zone their near 18 acres of land, which is along 460 E, to R-3 and R-2. This would allow Southgate to develop condos and apartments in the area.
Accelerated Properties asked to zone their approximately 40 acres of land on the corner or 460E and 4000 N to commercial property.
Several community members residing near both parcels of land came out to City Hall on March 10 to attend and speak out at the public hearing. The attendees filled the Council Chamber to capacity and overflowed out into the hallway. Due to limits on the building’s capacity, the Planning and Zoning Commissioners opted to postpone the hearing until a more adequate venue could be located and used.
According to Commissioner Dan Stowell at the hearing, many people signed up to speak, and the commission would like to give adequate time and space for all speakers to be heard.
Ione Hansen, Planning and Zoning Administrator, stated that she would try to locate an adequate facility for the hearing to be held next month.
Postponing the hearing for a month would provide the commission with enough time to locate a separate venue, as well as give the public enough notice of when and where the newly scheduled meeting will take place.