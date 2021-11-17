Rigby City Council unanimously decided to table annexing The Grove subdivision on Annis Highway until they have time to go over the plat with the developers. The plat has not yet been accepted.
The Grove had been approved to be annexed during a city council meeting on June 17.
The property is approximately 60 acres, the developers have platted with R-1, R-2 and R-3, but there is no definitive number of houses at this time.
There is currently no address as of yet because there are no house on the property. The road is intended to come off of Caribou and 3800 E.
S&H Properties LLC is the developer of the property.
In a conversation with Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, the property has already been approved, it just needs to be placed under the correct ordinance. Public Works Director Mitch Bradley reaffirmed that the property was annexed in August, the council is now deciding which zoning ordinance it should be placed under.
Mayor Jason Richardson first asked if there had been anyone that had protested or had concerns about annexing The Grove, but the council discussed there had been no one they knew of.
Council member Aliza King mentioned the developers originally platted their subdivision under the old code, which was finalized and put into effect in May 2021. King mentioned the developers seemed open to updating their plat under the new code.
The council discussed which code the city chooses to apply to the property matters, considering the application was turned in during the changing of the zoning ordinance.
Council member Becky Harrison made notice the development appeared to have one Planned Unit Development (PUD) and a development agreement.
Richardson stated that in the development agreement, the city cannot limit the developers on their high density single-family housing.
“The difficulty I have with this though, if they decide that they are going to do R-3 all around the outside, the city can’t stop them from doing that, if it’s adopted the way it is,” said Richardson. “[However,] they have said they are not going to do that, they are going to put new R-2 around it.”
According to King, in the development agreement, it states the city gets to decide whether the property benefits the city.
Harrison stated she wants the language to be changed from multi-family, because otherwise the city is saying what they have, according to old code, is okay.
City attorney Robin Dunn clarified to the council that if the developers had asked for no zoning and it was annexed it would be R-1, but since they have asked for different zoning the city could disapprove it for any reason. The property cannot be separated because the developers already applied for both.
“We want to annex their whole piece, but we don’t feel comfortable annexing the property with the two pieces in the front pieces as R-2 if they are going in under the old definition,” said Harrison.
The council agreed it would be better to meet with the developers for clarification.