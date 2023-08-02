The Annis Highway Project, joint road reconstruction project between the City of Rigby and Jefferson County could be ready to go out to bid this fall. The project, which Road and Bridge Supervisor Mike Carter said is about $3 million in total, would only cost the county $256,869 due to a grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

Carter approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with the state of Idaho’s construction agreement during their regular meeting on July 24. The state had informed him of an opening and said if the county could get their part of the funding in to them, they should be ready to start the process.


