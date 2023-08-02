The Annis Highway Project, joint road reconstruction project between the City of Rigby and Jefferson County could be ready to go out to bid this fall. The project, which Road and Bridge Supervisor Mike Carter said is about $3 million in total, would only cost the county $256,869 due to a grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
Carter approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with the state of Idaho’s construction agreement during their regular meeting on July 24. The state had informed him of an opening and said if the county could get their part of the funding in to them, they should be ready to start the process.
“We won’t take it out of your budget this year,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock told Carter, who had raised concerns over the remaining Road and Bridge budget for the remainder of this year. “We’ll have to find another way to fund it.
Instead of taking funds from Road and Bridge, who according to Carter has been forced to spend more than they anticipated due to rising costs in asphalt and other materials, Hancock and County Commissioners Shayne Young and Roger Clark instead chose to take $250,000 from the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) fund, and the remaining amount from the county’s contingency fund to pay for the project.
Carter and Hancock both agreed it was critical to jump on the offer, instead of letting it pass, due to the amount of time the county has waited for this work to be completed as well as concern over the rising costs.
According to Carter, when the state reached out to the county last year regarding the work, they had asked the county to pay only $232,000 for their part. In only one year, Carter explained, that price had been raised by $30,000. Hancock further stated that when the project was initiated nine years ago, the total cost had been only half the $3 million it is this year.
In an article published on Sept. 7 2022 in The Jefferson Star, Hancock had stated at an August meeting that project had been approved for eight years and continued to be pushed back every year.
As for Road and Bridge, Carter shared some of his financial concerns with the commissioners, which he said persist regardless of where the Annis Project money would come from.
With prices continually increasing, he said, the department will need to evaluate exactly how they will move on for the rest of the year.
“It takes a lot of money anymore,” Carter stated. “We’re feeling in a pinch just being able to keep up with maintenance.”
After attending a recent meeting with the State Highway Department, Clark was able to inform Carter that there will be plenty of approaching opportunities to apply for grant money which could help fund some of the everyday maintenance projects, as well as larger repair projects.
“That will help,” Carter said. “Especially with some really bad parts that are going to cost a lot of money.”
However, he said, these grants may be very competitive as all other counties are in the same boat with increasing costs. However, Clark is confident the county will be able to start picking up some grants.
The county will likely require to pay their portion of the Annis project in the next couple of weeks, Hancock said, stating they will want to move quickly to get the project rolling.
