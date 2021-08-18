Annis Little Butte Cemetery Board Member Dean Hancock asked the Jefferson County Commissioners during their Aug. 9 meeting if the local community would be willing to help with funding to expand Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Dean stated the cemetery needs a new well, as well as landscaping. However, the amount of revenue they are currently generating is around $30,000, which prevents them from making these kinds of large updates on their own. Dean mentioned they have the smallest tax revenue in the county but bury more people in the cemetery.
Keith Nelson, Sexton for both the Annis Little Butte Cemetery and the Pioneer Cemetery, stated he went over the budget from the 2020 audit, and found that under revenues the cemetery took in around $75,000 generated from the property tax and the sale of lots. According to Dean, once they are no longer selling lots, they will only have the $32,000, with expenditures of around $65,000.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked if they should combine all of the cemetery districts to share funds. Nelson stated the other districts are currently in good shape and may not be interested in combining. Scott mentioned one override will not solve the problem surrounding the tax base. According to Dean, it costs approximately $2,400 per grave, which is lower than some of the other cemeteries in the county.
Dean then went back to his first statement and mentioned the cemetery needs to upgrade some of the water systems and put in a new well. Dean then went on to say they did talk with Pioneer about readjusting boundaries, but there was nothing that came out of that discussion. According to Dean, they don’t have a lot of time before money becomes a bigger issue. Dean stated if they stop selling lots they will be in the hole; to get $35,000 but spend $67,000 is a problem. Nelson stated this is only going to increase over time.
Nelson then went on to say if they combine the two districts, Annis and Pioneer, then the revenue would be about $410,000, and to divide this per burial it would be about $1,600 per grave, which would give them an increase of about $1,200 per burial if they combined.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor was not present at the meeting, but Scott stated he would get with Taylor to discuss about putting the two cemetery boards together and do legal research surrounding this idea. Hancock mentioned they may need to talk to the attorney general as well.
Dean stated they are currently not even breaking even. Clark mentioned they may look into a permanent override to have something for the next year.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated the expansion of the cemetery is eligible under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, if that was something they wanted to look into.