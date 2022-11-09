The sixth annual Gingerbread House Contest, sponsored by local businesses and The Jefferson Star, will be held on Dec. 1, 2022 and will be accepting until noon that day. All the houses entered will be on display during Midnight Madness on Dec. 2 in The Jefferson Star office.
This year’s in-house and physical contest, which is sponsored by Scotty’s True Value, will be awarding prizes for first, second and third places. The judging will be based on creativity, construction and design detail. The first place prize will be a $100 gift basket from Scotty’s.
Entries must meet the size requirement of no larger than 12 inches by 16 inches. Each house must be constructed entirely of edible material, except for the base and any non-visible pieces. Only one house may be entered per person.
While only adult houses are eligible for first, second and third place prizes, Youth houses are welcome from children aged 5 to eighteen years old. Each Youth house entered will also receive a prize.
Along with the physical contest, The Jefferson Star will also be holding a Digital Gingerbread house photo contest, sponsored by Leanna Poole Realty. All in-house contestants are encouraged to participate online as well by submitting a picture of their gingerbread house. The digital contest first-place winner will receive a $100 gift card.
Following the contest, on Dec. 2 all physical gingerbread houses will be on display for public viewing in the Jefferson Star Office during Midnight Madness. This event will occur directly following the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Light Parade.
This year’s parade is themed “The Magic of Christmas.” To enter the parade, the Chamber of Commerce must receive an entry form by November 30. Parade assignments can be picked up at First American Title on Clark St. in Rigby.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in front of The Dollar Tree store, the intersection of 1st West and Main St. The procession will end at the Larry Wilson Park, formerly Rigby City Park. Immediately following the parade Santa Claus will be greeting children with treats at Bennion Park on State Street.
A coloring book was issued in today’s edition of The Jefferson Star with pages for children to color. Children can return colored pages to the Rigby businesses listed on the page for a chance to win prizes and have their pages displayed during this year’s Midnight Madness event.
