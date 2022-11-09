The sixth annual Gingerbread House Contest, sponsored by local businesses and The Jefferson Star, will be held on Dec. 1, 2022 and will be accepting until noon that day. All the houses entered will be on display during Midnight Madness on Dec. 2 in The Jefferson Star office.

This year’s in-house and physical contest, which is sponsored by Scotty’s True Value, will be awarding prizes for first, second and third places. The judging will be based on creativity, construction and design detail. The first place prize will be a $100 gift basket from Scotty’s.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.