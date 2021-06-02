At the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting May 10, Public Defender John Stosich proposed a grant application for $163,254 to be used in the upcoming budget year.
“It’s kind of tricky for budgetary purposes to really know what to do for the next 18 months,” said Stosich.
Stosich stated that due to COVID, there hasn’t been a jury trial in over a year, which has caused cases to be backed up and unable to be handled according to statutes put in place by the judicial system.
“Based on what I see from the Prosecutor’s office... I anticipate to be an increase in case numbers,” said Stosich.
The grant application is through the Idaho Public Defense Commission, which is a system in Idaho set up to or counties that are part of the commission. Counties can opt in to be a part of the commission or not and those within the commission are given the opportunity to apply for grant money for the department.
As stated by Stosich, the Public Defender’s office is anticipating a staff increase through the grant funds rather than continuing to use contract services that can inevitably be more costly in their budget rather than just having staff on-site.
“Trial work is a very involved process,” said Stosich. “We’re just going to have a need for more manpower, especially [in] support staff and another attorney.”
According to Stosich, the county has had to assign cases to other attorneys, such as conflict attorneys, in order to attempt to keep down the caseload that continues to accrue over time.
“The need for another attorney is to make sure that the public defender’s office prevents substandard services to our defendants,” said Stosich.
Stosich continued, stating they want to establish standards that are affordable for the state but are reasonable for the defendant.
“There was money in the budget, but I can see that we can’t continue [doing this] because it doesn’t serve the county or clients very well,” said Stosich.